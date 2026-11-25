OpenWorks could help OpenAI expand its paying customer base as Anthropic gains ground in business AI adoption.

The program offers contractors up to $8,000 monthly, but OpenAI has not disclosed how individual stipends are calculated or how long payments will continue.

OpenAI’s OpenWorks partners must dedicate at least four full days and conduct one workshop each month to support small businesses.

OpenAI has spelled out how much time its OpenWorks partners must spend helping small businesses each month. But there are still questions about how much each partner will be paid. The stated monthly pay of as high as $8,000 is a limit and not a guaranteed salary. OpenAI has yet to explain how it calculates individual stipend amounts and how long partners will receive the stipend.

OpenAI started OpenWorks on November 23, 2026, to assist small businesses with the integration of AI tools. The experimental program brings business owners from 20 US cities together with local AI professionals who provide their services for free.

Four days, one workshop, and a ceiling that isn’t salary

According to OpenAI’s Help Center, partners work as contractors. They must spend at least four full days helping local businesses and conduct one workshop each month.

However, the advertised monthly pay of up to $8,000 is the maximum pay a partner will receive and not a guaranteed monthly salary. OpenAI has yet to explain how it determines individual payments or how long contractors will receive them.

There is neither a degree requirement nor an application deadline indicated on the application form. The pilot program requires its partners to work on-site with businesses in the US. The number of accepted partners has not yet been announced.

What counts as an AI expert here?

OpenAI welcomes individuals, small teams, and consultancies with practical AI experience. Applicants must describe a problem they solved using AI, but the company has not published detailed selection criteria.

Jim Reilly, one of the co-founders of Charleston AI and a local OpenWorks partner, spoke about the challenges faced by companies wanting to successfully implement AI in a WCSC interview on November 23:

“The first and foremost challenge is what I call FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt.”

Beyond building confidence, AI coaches may need to help owners develop practical solutions. Andy’s Pizza owner Andy Brown used Claude and YouTube tutorials to build an inventory app that lets employees record ingredient stocks by voice in English or Spanish.

Brown explained the app’s benefits in a September 15 article published by Harvard Business School:

“They’re able to just walk around and talk into their phone, and it’s almost like having a sous chef follow you around.”

A survey conducted by HiBob among 1,200 decision-makers indicates that 52% of them place importance on reviewing the output generated by artificial intelligence. About 30% of them are willing to pay 10% more in salaries for professionals with competencies in automation, AI governance, or output evaluation skills. These figures are applicable to employees only and do not account for contractors.

Subsidized consulting as a customer-acquisition play

Small businesses that join the OpenWorks programs receive free coaching and a three-month free subscription to ChatGPT Business. Business owners can opt for a paid subscription afterward. According to WCSC, standard seats are $25 per user per month, while the premium ones are $125.

There is considerable potential for future growth. According to the OECD, AI adoption among small companies was only 11.9% in 2024, in stark contrast to the 40% AI adoption rate among large companies. The overall adoption rate rose from 5.6% in 2020 to 14% in 2024.

Research conducted by JPMorganChase, which analyzed 4.6 million small businesses, demonstrated that the cohort from 2025 achieved 10% paid AI adoption in only six months. Its 2019 cohort needed more than six years to do so.

However, faster adoption does not necessarily translate into a broader revenue base. Ramp’s November index found that just 1% of businesses in its dataset accounted for 80% of spending on OpenAI and Anthropic. By helping more small businesses incorporate AI into their daily operations, OpenWorks could help OpenAI reduce its reliance on a small group of high-spending customers.

OpenAI versus Anthropic’s distribution playbook

OpenAI is not the first to offer AI training to small businesses. Anthropic launched Claude for Small Business in May 2026. By September 15, the program had recorded more than 900,000 installations and offered 43 workflows and 27 new integrations.

Anthropic also plans to reach more business owners through over 750 community workshops led by more than 150 trained organizations. Another 14 integration partners will host webinars.

The competition for small-business customers comes as Anthropic gains ground in the broader business market. According to Ramp’s November index, 44.8% of businesses tracked in October 2026 paid for Anthropic’s services, compared with 40.6% for OpenAI. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, Anthropic first pulled ahead of OpenAI in May 2026.

Free training gives both companies an opportunity to introduce their products to business owners who might otherwise hesitate to try AI. Whether those owners find the tools useful enough to pay for them is another matter.