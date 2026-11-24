Regarding the Coldcard seed vulnerability that let thieves empty bitcoin wallets, Coinkite published an 18-page postmortem; nonetheless, the company has not yet made a decision on whether to reimburse the people who lost money.

The Nov. 23 report describes a compensation plan as “Open; no decision.”

Support tickets tie losses to 242 customer accounts

As of Nov. 18, 242 Coinkite client accounts were associated with approximately 300 support tickets related to losses. Approximately 0.21% of the estimated Coldcard user base consists of these accounts.

Coldcard is non-custodial, whereas Coinkite only records losses that customers report.

In compliance with Recommendation C-15, Coinkite is required to determine and disclose any compensation or assistance plan. C-15 is one of two unresolved issues out of the 15 recommendations the report made to the company; the other is for further independent reviews, including Edge firmware reviews.

The report says that Coinkite is investigating every option to assist customers who have lost money. Announcements about the program won’t be made until the terms and scope are finalized.

“The losses are real and, for some customers, life-changing. A firmware update or report cannot undo that. We are sorry,” Coinkite said in a blog post Tuesday.

Owners are advised by the report to restrict their use to support routes that are linked from coldcard.com. It says that unsolicited offers of compensation, migration, or recovery are most likely impersonation.

The report says that 1,778.84 BTC was taken from more than 8,600 addresses. At the time of writing, that haul was worth about $106.5 million, with BTC trading at $59,858, down 2.3% in the past 24 hours.

Coinkite has requested that whoever controls the stolen bitcoin return it, at [email protected]. It said that it was unable to offer remuneration, confidentiality, immunity, or any specific outcome.

There is another unresolved case with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security; the identity of the perpetrator of the thefts is unclear.

According to Cryptopolitan, Amir Reza Naderi, a Coldcard customer, has filed a proposed class action lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against Coinkite and co-founders Rodolfo Novak and Peter D. Gray.

Naderi claims that even though the defendants had been aware of the seed issue since May 2025, they neglected to notify users. Coinkite denied knowing about the problem before the thefts.

At least 15 security reviews missed the seed defect since 2021

Instead of using the hardware random-number generator on the STM32 chip, Coldcard firmware used Yasmarang, a MicroPython software generator, to produce wallet seeds between March 29, 2021, and July 30, 2026. A seed is a collection of recovery words that control a bitcoin wallet.

According to Coinkite’s internal evaluations, the impacted seeds have an effective entropy of about 40 bits on Mk2 and Mk3 devices and 72 bits on Mk4, Mk5, and Q. The aim was 128 bits.

On July 29, attackers began rebuilding the impacted seeds’ private keys offline. No devices were compromised or accessed remotely.

The failure to confirm which random-number code the shipping seed path actually reached was identified as the root cause, according to the report. The problem has not been found in at least 15 review attempts since 2021, including two commissioned third-party assessments.

Between May 1 and June 26, Rob Hamilton conducted an AI-assisted firmware investigation using the OpenAI Cybersecurity Harness, yielding 85 possible findings. It was unable to identify the defect in the seed.

“AI-assisted discovery is a plausible hypothesis,” the report says, noting that the full model weights for Kimi K3 were released July 27, two days before the first thefts. Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr has disputed the notion that Coldcard’s random-number flaws could only be found by AI.

After discovering the problem on July 30, Coinkite released the fixed firmware on July 31. According to an evaluation carried out on October 15 by security firm Keylabs, the issue was completely resolved within its specified scope in Mk5 firmware versions 5.6.2 and 5.6.3 and Q firmware versions 1.5.2Q and 1.5.3Q.

Customers whose seeds were produced using the affected firmware are advised by Coinkite to install verified patched firmware, produce a new seed, and transfer their funds. There was no weakening in seeds generated with at least 50 fair and private dice rolls.