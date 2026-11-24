On Robocurve’s RoboDojo-RC Tier 1 robot arm test conducted inside Codex, OpenAI’s GPT-6.2 Astra received a score of 97%, compared with 66% through a different harness named Inspect Robots.

Robocurve posted the 97% on X on Tuesday, announcing that it is retiring RoboDojo from further tests.

Pen capping succeeded in 60% of 20 trials, double Gemini 4 Neon

According to a Nov. 22 blog post by Robocurve researcher Drew Nguyen, both scores were averaged over 120 real-world trials per harness.

A human grader rates each trial from 0 to 1 on a task rubric, giving partial credit for observable progress. Based on Astra’s own previous results, Tier 1 consists of the six easiest of RoboDojo’s 18 real-world challenges.

According to Robocurve, 97% was the maximum score anything it tested received.

Capping a pen is the hardest task of all Tier 1 tasks, as both arms need to be in precise alignment. Robocurve in its thread says Astra on Codex capped it in 60% of 20 trials, double Gemini 4 Neon on Antigravity, the second highest system.

None of the robot models it tested capped the pen even once.

GPT-6.2 Astra on Codex scores 97% on RoboDojo-RC Tier 1 across 120 real-world robot trials, the highest among anything we’ve tested. We are retiring RoboDojo from future evaluations. More details below 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ngsTHh1Up0 — Robocurve PBC (@robocurve) November 24, 2026

IR+ scored a perfect 1.00 with ported tools and multi-move turns

Nguyen’s team examined two explanations.

According to one, Codex primarily succeeds because the model creates its own tools. The other was that Codex prevails due to other factors.

The only control tool used by Inspect Robots is move_to. Every turn concludes with a single call, and it drives an arm in a straight line at a fixed speed determined at the beginning of the run.

Codex created its own tools, primarily go and grip. The go command rejects unreachable targets, streams commands at 40 Hz rather than 10 Hz, drops the straight-line criterion, and slows down at the start and finish to avoid jiggling.

Additionally, Codex could give several go commands in a turn. Nguyen described that as “extremely consequential.”

In the simulation, move_to replicated almost all of Codex’s motions. 95 out of 103 runs had no significant errors, and 6,429 (98%) of the 6,543 calls were exactly on target.

Better tools were not the only explanation for the gap.

After that, the team ported Codex’s tools into Inspect Robots, created a means to communicate several actions per turn, and named the outcome IR+.

For the Stand Up Bottles task, both Codex and IR+ achieved a perfect score of 1.00. Plain Inspect Robots achieved 0.48 with the initial 40-call limit and 0.745 with 200 calls.

Codex was $7.05 per trial on that task, IR+ $12.72, and plain Inspect Robots $164.34, all at Ultrafast rate, which is three times the price of Astra at baseline. Codex reading is affordable, due to a context cache.

Robocurve suspects sending several moves in a turn does most of the work. It is still a question what part of the tools matters most, Nguyen wrote.

Robocurve tested models of robots and Dream-1 came out on top. It costs $0.15 per trial versus Astra on Codex which costs $9.46, a difference of 63 times.

On Codex, Astra does it in 6 minutes. On average, Dream-1 does it in 1.4 minutes.

Earlier Robocurve trials saw the older GPT-6 Astra put a block in a bowl 19 out of 20 times but press a puzzle piece into a tight slot only twice in 20, Cryptopolitan reported. OpenAI’s Dots agents are also powered by GPT-6 Astra for enterprise customers.