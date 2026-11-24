Prosecutors recovered over 160 hours of recordings and alleged Abdulrahman used Codex to assist his operation.

An engineer at OpenAI secretly recorded at least one meeting involving officials from a foreign government, US prosecutors alleged in court documents filed Monday.

Federal investigators have been going through the contents of a laptop belonging to Abdulrahman Alfozan, a 35-year-old Saudi citizen at the center of a suspected corporate spying operation. Authorities say they have already recovered hundreds of audio files from his personal computer.

There were apparently other things Abdulrahman wanted to get his hands on besides conversations. Prosecutors accuse him of photographing a confidential term sheet drawn up between OpenAI and another business.

Such documents typically contain financial arrangements, proposed commitments and other conditions that companies negotiate before signing a formal agreement. The identity of the other business was not disclosed in the report.

Prosecutors uncover how Abdulrahman allegedly recorded company meetings

Someone conducting a regular security inspection at the company’s offices in September stumbled upon a rather unusual sight behind a television. Hidden there was a piece of recording equipment wrapped in toilet paper.

Federal authorities believe the engineer put it there and walked away with over 160 hours of audio, recording dozens of meetings within just three weeks that month.

“Evidence developed to date strongly suggests the defendant recorded many meetings that he had no authority to, and did not, attend and that he did so without notice to — let alone authorisation from — anyone at OpenAI,” prosecutors said.

One particularly unusual part of the government’s case concerns the alleged involvement of Codex, a product Abdulrahman’s own employer developed to help people write computer code.

Investigators believe he consulted the software while putting together his listening equipment, including getting technical assistance with a feature that would allow the machine to distinguish speech from other sounds.

The coding assistant allegedly came in handy again when Abdulrahman needed to move the audio through a Dropbox account. Prosecutors attribute the actual interception of conversations to the hardware rather than the AI application, which they say provided technical support at different stages.

Monday’s filing followed a Friday request from Abdulrahman’s legal team to get him out of custody. He had previously been refused bail over fears that he could leave the country. The engineer maintains his innocence on every criminal count, while his attorneys contest the government’s suspicions about his relationship with Saudi authorities.

Abdulrahman’s lawyers called him an “overly curious tinkerer without any more nefarious intentions,” arguing that prosecutors had yet to present evidence showing that he carried out assignments on behalf of the kingdom’s intelligence agencies.

The case comes at an uncomfortable time for Silicon Valley, where competition over artificial intelligence has become a matter of national interest for governments looking to secure technological and economic advantages through access to commercially sensitive research.

Federal authorities investigate Abdulrahman’s Saudi government contacts

Investigators had previously told the court that Abdulrahman was particularly interested in what was happening between OpenAI and two Saudi organizations. He repeatedly approached Codex with questions about Humain, an artificial intelligence business financed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, and the country’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT).

One date that caught the attention of prosecutors was September 9, when representatives of the Saudi ministry visited the company’s offices.

Abdulrahman allegedly wanted to know more about what went on during that visit. His subsequent inquiries included attempts to find conversations among staff members on Slack that might provide additional background.

Between August and September, Abdulrahman allegedly maintained contact with several people from the government department, including its minister, Abdullah Alswaha. When Abdullah came to San Francisco in September, he attended a roundtable discussion that Abdulrahman had arranged.

Back home, Abdulrahman had received considerable attention from Saudi news outlets for his career in technology. He was the only Saudi employee working at OpenAI and had established connections across both countries’ technology communities.

Outside his engineering job, he worked as a venture partner at Raed Ventures, a Riyadh investment business with a portfolio of young Middle Eastern companies.

By October, prosecutors say, Abdulrahman was already discussing where he might work once OpenAI went public, a listing expected next year. His alleged correspondence involved Prince Khalid Bin Bader al-Saud, another partner at Raed and the founder of an artificial intelligence company called Echelon, which Abdulrahman had expressed interest in joining.

Abdulrahman is expected to appear before a court for his criminal trial in January. Under federal law, illegally intercepting or attempting to intercept spoken conversations carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison if he is convicted.