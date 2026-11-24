The Trump administration plans to place new tariffs on goods from China, the European Union and more than a dozen other economies. China is expected to face the highest tariffs, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bitcoin fell 3.9% to about $60,400 after the report, while S&P 500 futures dropped more than 1%.

Industrial-subsidy probe set to land

The new tariffs follow a US trade investigation that could end as early as this week. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer started the investigation in March. It looked at 16 economies accused of giving local manufacturers government support that helps them compete with foreign companies. The investigation also looked at whether these companies were making more goods than the world needed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The tariffs would affect most goods imported into the US from China, Japan, South Korea and the EU’s 27 countries. However, goods already facing other tariffs, such as steel, aluminum and cars, would likely be left out.

The US Trade Representative’s office declined to comment. The White House also did not respond to questions from the WSJ.

The plan follows a Supreme Court ruling in February 2026 that canceled Trump’s earlier emergency tariffs. US officials now want to bring back tariffs at rates close to those used in 2025.

Possible new tariff rates

Countries that already have trade deals with the US may face lower tariffs. The EU, Japan and South Korea currently face rates of 10% to 12.5%. Their new rates could be capped at around 15% under earlier agreements.

China is expected to face higher tariffs. US officials believe China gives its companies more government support than other countries, giving them an unfair advantage in global trade.

Bloomberg reported in August that the US was considering an extra 7.5% tariff on Chinese goods. This would raise the rate from 12.5% to 20%. These tariffs could rise further if China keeps making more goods than the world needs.

Vietnam and India could face different rates depending on their trade deals with the US.

In July, the US also placed tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 economies over concerns about forced labor. Those tariffs are still being challenged in court and could be added to the new ones.

Why Beijing may have breathing room

Traders expect US tariffs on China to stay low for now. On Polymarket, traders see a 77% chance that China’s overall tariff rate will stay between 5% and 15% until December 31. About $17,000 has been traded on this prediction. Only tariffs that take effect by that date will count, not those that are just announced.

The new tariffs may also take time to begin. In July, the US waited about seven weeks after announcing tariffs over forced labor before putting them into effect. A similar delay could push the new China tariffs to mid-January.

Trade talks may also affect the timing. Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen this month. The two countries have agreed to keep their trade truce until January 10.

Zhou Xiaoming, a former senior Chinese official at the UN in Geneva, wrote in China-US Focus that the two countries may have an informal agreement to keep new tariffs at 20% or less. He warned that higher tariffs could lead China to take similar action, hurting US businesses and consumers.

Convenient distraction from Nvidia mess

The timing could also help Trump politically. The Wall Street Journal suggested that new tariffs on China could draw attention away from the Nvidia chip-smuggling claims. Lawmakers from both parties have questioned what the Trump administration knew about the case. Even so, Trump called Nvidia’s board on Monday to push for Jensen Huang’s return as CEO.

The news comes about three weeks after Republicans lost control of Congress. Rising living costs were a major concern for a host of voters. An Associated Press survey found that about two-thirds of midterm voters believed Trump’s tariffs had hurt the economy.

“Tariffs have made everything too expensive,” Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz wrote after the election.

However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC on November 11 that the tariffs had not reduced the US trade deficit of about $1 trillion or China’s trade surplus of about $1 trillion.