Bitcoin ETF outflows set a monthly record at $4.71B in November
- US spot bitcoin ETFs lost $569.7 million on Monday, a fifth straight day of outflows.
- November’s net outflows hit a record $4.71 billion, passing June’s ~$4.51 billion high.
- BlackRock’s IBIT shed $509.34 million on Monday, about 89% of the day’s total.
US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) lost another $569.7 million on Monday.
The departures pushed November’s net withdrawals to a record $4.71 billion, the worst month for the products since they were launched in January 2024.
SoSoValue’s count beats June’s prior record of about $4.51 billion. There are several trading sessions left in November, so the final number could still go up.
Monday marked the fifth successive day of outflows. Farside flow data showed the run drained $2.37 billion, including $1.79 billion last week alone.
The funds have had one day of net inflows since Nov. 5. Investors poured $7.9 million into the funds on Nov. 16, then the selling restarted.
The heaviest day since Nov. 5 was November 20, when $669.2 million was out. From Nov. 5 through Monday, $4.27 billion exited the funds by Farside’s count, including about $3.29 billion from IBIT.
BlackRock’s IBIT drives about 89% of Monday’s exits
BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) on Monday saw outflows of $509.34 million. The fund accounted for about 89% of the day’s tally.
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust saw $61.08 million leave. Bitwise’s BITB had $12.60 million walk out.
Fidelity’s FBTC, the only inflow fund, garnered $13.29 million. FBTC lost $72.4 million on Friday.
IBIT fell more than $500 million on Monday, its third straight session doing so. The fund saw its biggest single-day outflow since its launch, $541.1 million, on November 19, according to Cryptopolitan.
It shattered that record a day later, with $544.73 million.
IBIT lost about $1.6 billion over three sessions. IBIT’s withdrawals accounted for $1.95 billion of the $2.37 billion pulled out over the five-day stretch.
The funds had $3.53 billion of trading volume on Monday. Net assets overall did climb to $74.12 billion from $71.35 billion on Friday, bolstered by a higher bitcoin price during the session.
The funds still have net inflows of $52.34 billion since inception. IBIT alone has seen $62.32 billion flow into it, while Grayscale’s GBTC has had $28.27 billion in net outflows.
Ether funds lose $85M, all of it through ETHA
Spot ether ETFs shed $84.96 million. All of it was driven by BlackRock’s ETHA, which saw $90.54 million out, while Fidelity’s FETH saw $5.58 million in.
Ether ETF trading volume stood at $472.09 million and net assets finished at $9.22 billion. Grayscale’s zcash ETF brought in $4.63 million, while Solana funds saw outflows of $3.83 million and XRP products lost $2.49 million.
Bitcoin climbed towards $64,000 Monday as Nvidia reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO. The rally petered out, and the price fell back below $60,000 early Tuesday.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $59,649, down 2.5% in the past 24 hours.
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FAQs
How much have bitcoin ETFs lost in November 2026?
US spot bitcoin ETFs have lost a record $4.71 billion in net outflows so far in November.
Which fund is driving the outflows?
BlackRock's IBIT, which lost $509.34 million on Monday and about $1.6 billion across three sessions.
Why are investors pulling money from bitcoin ETFs?
The selling runs through BlackRock's IBIT, and it continued as bitcoin's Monday rally toward $64,000 faded below $60,000.
Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Randa Moses
Randa Moses is an editor and reporter at Cryptopolitan covering tech, AI, robotics, crypto, scams, and hacks. She has worked in the crypto space since 2017. She held roles at Forward Protocol, AmaZix, and Cryptosomniac. Randa holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Bradford.