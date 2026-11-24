Microsoft is putting its engineers on Code Red over a piece of faulty Windows software that made it into the company’s systems back in July and escaped detection until November, when it knocked businesses and government agencies offline for an entire day.

The emergency order, according to Reuters, carries the highest level of urgency available within the company.

CEO Satya Nadella has issued an apology, but there are now some awkward questions internally regarding how the software managed to get through engineering for months without spotting the issue.

From November 12 to 13, there were disruptions to work for public servants in Japan, Australia, and the United States. Trading firms suffered from a loss of time, and airline companies encountered problems in communications.

The issue reached the level of parliamentary discussion in Britain, where members of parliament expressed worries about the dependence on a few technology suppliers in order to provide important services.

Microsoft assured that there was no intrusion into its system and that artificial intelligence had nothing to do with the problem. The truth is that the fault lay in the programming of Windows.

Microsoft engineers lose track of each other during emergency response

Jason Henderson, who runs the M365 Core division, told workers on Friday that the company had just experienced the worst service breakdown in the history of Exchange Online, judging by the number of people who lost access to their mailboxes and how long they had to go without them. Outlook, Teams, Copilot, and other applications available through the Microsoft 365 package also suffered disruptions.

“Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team,” Jason told employees. An internal account circulated on Monday came from Amanda Silver, the corporate vice president whose responsibilities include M365 Core and Work IQ, a product that gives artificial intelligence agents access to information about the workplace.

Amanda noted that the company had deployed some of its most talented technical employees in the investigation process; however, keeping everyone on the same page proved to be an entirely new task for them. Engineers managed to create at least 11,000 chat messages, distributed among 11 separate chat groups in Teams.

Anyone hoping to access all the latest information would have been hard-pressed to do so. The information that would be required to solve the problem was stored within various systems, each functioning independently, leaving engineers at odds with determining what theories others were considering.

Amanda also gave information on the emergency meeting held by Charles Lamanna, the executive vice president, responsible for managing Microsoft’s Copilot, Agents and Platforms Business. According to him, what happened to that particular technological device was “roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures.”

Microsoft gives engineers an hour to fix future emergencies

Amanda has divided the repair program into five projects. Among the proposed changes is a way to temporarily turn away excess requests when servers come under unbearable pressure. Another involves keeping traffic from different parts of the world separate, limiting the chances of trouble in one region spreading elsewhere. Engineers will also work on shortening the technical process of restarting affected services.

The new ambition at Microsoft is to get customers everywhere back online within 60 minutes of future breakdowns. Artificial intelligence agents will be brought into the operation to help technical staff sift through system readings and identify abnormalities without having to examine everything manually.

Jason intends to sit down every day with the people managing Substrate, the department responsible for much of the technology running underneath the company’s productivity applications. There will be another round of checks every week. Jason has already looked into problems with the way engineering departments are organized and acknowledged that previous investments in safeguards fell short.

Getting emergency software updates onto machines around the world is another headache for Microsoft. Jason had actually written to employees about the issue earlier in November, identifying unacceptable delays in distributing fixes for M365 Core.

One recent occasion saw a correction intended for immediate use take almost an entire working week to reach every necessary system. “For our most urgent security issues, we need to get from detection to safe worldwide deployment in an hour. Needless to say, we aren’t here yet,” Jason wrote, putting the actual delivery time for that particular fix at five to six days.