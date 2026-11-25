OpenAI and Anthropic are struggling to control their most advanced unreleased models.

Every $25 spent on AI consumes just 1.9 gallons of water, compared with 308 gallons for almond milk and 679 gallons for golf.

Americans paying $25 a month for AI services are responsible for an estimated 1.9 gallons of water consumption, according to new research from Enverus Intelligence Research, which found that some pretty ordinary things people spend money on require considerably more water.

Almond milk, for instance, has a much bigger environmental cost when measured purely by water consumption relative to what customers pay.

Enverus took a different approach to calculating the environmental impact of the technology industry. Rather than figuring out how much water goes into answering an individual question on a chatbot, the researchers worked with a fixed monthly budget.

Their report, Data Center Water Use | Setting the Record Straight, also factored in what happens outside the buildings where tech companies keep their servers, including the resources that electricity suppliers need to keep those machines working.

Enverus compares the water footprint of technology with everyday purchases

Here is how much water Enverus estimates goes into three other things that consumers could spend the same $25 on:

Almond milk: 308 gallons.

Golf course admission fees: 679 gallons.

Residential electricity supplied entirely by natural gas: 31 gallons.

Ryan Luther, director of energy transition research at Enverus, said:

“If a typical consumer is worried about their water footprint, skipping one almond latte a week does more than giving up AI chatbots entirely.”

The consumption does not primarily take place in the computers but in something else, interestingly. It is estimated by Enverus that almost nine out of ten gallons of energy involved in running AI programs goes to electricity producers. This leaves the computing systems using only one-tenth of all that energy.

Moreover, the researchers considered what happens when the developer acquires huge plots of land to construct the hyperscale data centers where there are many computers. The scientists found out that a current facility consumes 32,100 gallons of water per month for one acre it occupies.

The average golf field in the United States needs about the same quantity of water per acre. Farmers, who grow almonds, rice, and alfalfa, require much more.

There are certain limitations in the monetary calculation too. Subscription price does not tell the researcher how often a person uses the resource. Moreover, the quantity of water use can show nothing about the ecological effect an industry causes.

OpenAI and Anthropic debate whether to stop releasing powerful models

And then there’s the discussion about the future of AI happening at Anthropic and OpenAI where the question being asked is whether customers should be allowed to use the technology being developed by scientists right now.

Axios claimed today that it spoke with more than 24 individuals who know what has been going on inside those laboratories.

In fact, both of the companies have much more powerful systems than the commercialized one. All that science professionals can witness today ranges from solving complex mathematical problems to scientific researches, from cybersecurity activities to the development of AI technologies themselves.

Industry leaders have spent years predicting that machines will eventually outperform humans at practically everything. Neither laboratory has reached that point, but experimental results have left researchers struggling to enforce restrictions on their software.

One researcher said: “If we continue trying to make models much smarter, such that they’re actually smarter than us … they will in fact be able to trick us successfully. And once you get to that point, many of the schemes that we’ve had at work up until now sort of go out the window.”

There is disagreement within the wider scientific community over what happens next. Some researchers believe engineers can eventually develop effective safeguards. Others would rather see companies abandon plans to train increasingly intelligent machines.

Another option under discussion would allow laboratories to continue experimenting without selling access to their newest creations, potentially disrupting the commercial expansion of the AI business.

The employees who are familiar with the threat also claimed that they are concerned about how much the corporate executives realize what is at stake in particular if finance comes into play.

A spokesman for OpenAI stated that the company created extra safety requirements which will make product releases less frequent.

Anthropic admitted that the company postponed the very first training of one of its models due to security arrangements.

An Anthropic spokesperson allegedly said: “Keeping a model internal doesn’t make it safe. Our responsibility starts in training and covers how we use models ourselves, not only what we release. … The hardest safety work is still ahead, and we’ve been clear that we may slow down or hold back even when it costs us.”