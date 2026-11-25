A federal jury in Brooklyn on Tuesday acquitted Huawei Technologies of racketeering conspiracy, the most serious charge against the company.

But jurors still convicted the Chinese telecom giant and three of its subsidiaries on 10 counts including Iran sanctions violations, bank fraud and conspiracy to steal trade secrets.

The verdict followed a three-month trial in the Eastern District of New York. Two conspiracy charges were rejected by jurors.

Heberlig plans an appeal after the 10-count verdict

Racketeering charges are usually aimed at organized crime and drug cases. One was used by prosecutors to depict Huawei as an illicit operation designed to steal intellectual property from American companies.

Huawei will appeal the convictions, attorney Brian Heberlig said, and regards the racketeering acquittal as a vindication. The verdict “repudiated the central government narrative in the case,” Heberlig said outside the courtroom.

At trial, the defense said investigators converted isolated misconduct by some of Huawei’s 200,000-plus employees into a conspiracy that never existed. Heberlig told jurors much of the allegedly stolen material was already public.

He added that Huawei had paid billions of dollars in licensing fees over the years. He said 75% of that money went to U.S. companies.

The Justice Department said in a release that Huawei Device Co., Futurewei Technologies and Huawei Device USA, along with the parent company, were convicted. The charges encompass wire fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, violations of sanctions under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

“No person or company is above the law,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

Skycom lies to banks unlocked billions of U.S. dollars

The department said Huawei operated its Iran business under the name Skycom. The company told banks, journalists and the U.S. government that Skycom was just a business partner and that it started curtailing its Iran business in 2011.

Skycom was a wholly-owned subsidiary. Those false statements helped Huawei obtain billions of U.S. dollars and dollar-clearing services, prosecutors said.

Cryptopolitan said HSBC handled over $100 million in transactions involving Skycom. The DOJ also stated that Huawei helped Zaeim, an arm of Iran’s intelligence apparatus, monitor and censor internet users.

Testimony revealed that Huawei furnished surveillance cameras that enabled the Iranian regime to surveil protest activity.

The department said Huawei entered into a non-disclosure agreement with T-Mobile on trade secrets, intending to violate it. The plan was to construct a copy of Tappy, T-Mobile’s touch-screen testing robot, and one Huawei employee sneaked part of it out of T-Mobile’s lab in a backpack.

Huawei engineers also copied Cisco router source code and left Cisco’s own notes inside it, naming the company “ocsic,” its name backward. The victims identified in court documents include Fujitsu, Quintel USA, Motorola Solutions, Cisco and T-Mobile.

Criminal fines, forfeiture and restitution are possible for the defendants. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 14, 2027.

Washington first charged Huawei early in 2019. The company has been blocked from selling equipment to U.S. carriers for years and has moved into AI chipmaking, where its Ascend accelerators are a principal competitor to Nvidia in China.