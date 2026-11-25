Dell pulled in a record $54.94 billion during its fiscal third quarter of 2027, marking a 103% jump in annual revenue as businesses spent heavily on the hardware they needed to run artificial intelligence.

The computer maker released its financial results on Tuesday, November 24, sending its stock higher during after-hours trading.

Wall Street was way off the mark when it came to the figures. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had forecast quarterly revenue of $49.32 billion and earnings of $6.59 a share. Meanwhile, Dell had earned $9.45 a share in adjusted earnings.

The management had also estimated fourth-quarter sales to be approximately $56.3 billion, and earnings of $8.40 per share. However, neither of the figures matched the expectations of the analysts, who were expecting figures of $53.61 billion and $7.50 respectively.

Dell builds up a $132.3 billion pipeline of AI server orders

Computer sales certainly seem quite different now from what they were for Dell. It is because the revenue generated today mostly stems from selling big computing systems to organizations that have special processors for dealing with AI requirements. Most of such computers use semiconductors from companies like Nvidia and AMD.

The business responsible for putting those systems together, known internally as the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), booked $41.97 billion during the three months under review. Wall Street had put that number at $35.27 billion. Machines built specifically for AI applications brought in $22 billion of that sum, a 291% increase compared with the equivalent period last year.

“We are now a different company, with Infrastructure Solutions Group driving the vast majority of our profit and growth,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell.

There are currently 7,500 customers purchasing the company’s AI hardware, and management has quite a bit of work ahead. Outstanding orders are collectively worth $132.3 billion, with delivery schedules determining when much of that business can actually appear on the company’s financial statements.

Dell now reckons its AI server business will generate $78 billion over the coming fiscal year, against the previous expectation of $74 billion. Getting an order, however, requires more than finding somebody willing to spend millions of dollars on computing equipment.

“Every AI order is vetted for access to capital, end customer quality, trade and export compliance and access to land and power,” Jeff told analysts during Tuesday’s earnings call.

Jeff also identified the time between receiving equipment and having it ready to use as an area where Dell competes with rival hardware suppliers. Customers can reportedly begin operating their newly delivered systems within hours.

“That allows customers to convert backlog into revenue sooner and more reliably,” Jeff said in his prepared remarks.

Wall Street reconsiders how much Dell shares are worth

Things were considerably less exciting over at the company’s Client Solutions Group (CSG), which houses its desktop and laptop operations. That division collected $12.89 billion, falling short of the $14.33 billion forecast gathered by LSEG.

Personal computer manufacturers are dealing with what some industry estimates describe as potentially their worst market downturn on record. Memory components have become more expensive, manufacturers are passing those additional costs on to shoppers, and plenty of people would rather squeeze another year out of their existing computers than pay extra for replacements.

Meanwhile, Dell authorized $25 billion in share repurchases after spending $4.9 billion buying back stock and distributing dividends during the quarter.

Over at Evercore ISI, analyst Amit Daryanani isn’t quite as enthusiastic about what investors should pay for the stock anymore. Amit stuck with his buy rating on Tuesday but knocked $250 off his previous valuation, leaving a twelve-month target of $400. That’s a 38.46% reduction.

With Dell stock changing hands at $295.28 at the time of reporting, Amit’s revised assessment still implies potential returns of 35.46%, following a gain of over 135% since the beginning of 2026.

September’s calculations were considerably more aggressive. Back then, Evercore based its $650 target on investors paying 25 times anticipated future profits, while its most optimistic scenario valued each share at $1,000.

Average one-year price target derived from 21 ratings provided to TipRanks over the last three months by the analysts stands at $569.84. While the analyst community maintains a moderately bullish stance, it does not provide any guarantee that Dell will set yet another record in the stock market before November 24, 2027.

According to the data released just yesterday, the computer-maker beat the earnings expectations by almost 43.4%, while quarterly sales were higher than anticipated by 11.4%.