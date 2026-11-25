The Nasdaq fell 1.5% as Nvidia sank and Anthropic traded below its IPO price.

SoftBank lost 10% of its market value during Wednesday’s trading session in Japan, and some of the biggest names in the Asian chip business were doing even worse.

Investors woke up to another mess on Wall Street, where Americans had spent Tuesday getting rid of technology shares they were happily buying just a day earlier.

That change of heart has now reached the companies responsible for making much of the equipment behind the global AI boom.

But the problem is not limited to how much profit Nvidia could earn through selling its processors. What investors really want to know is when all those businesses that are investing millions of dollars into artificial intelligence will be earning enough from their efforts to make such investments worthwhile. Another issue that needs to be mentioned is the uncomfortable fact that AI firms finance each other.

Japanese chipmakers and Korean memory suppliers take a beating

The biggest loser among the Japanese technology companies tracked by CNBC was Advantest, which saw 12.26% wiped off its share price. The company makes equipment that checks whether Nvidia’s processors work properly before they reach customers.

Tokyo Electron was down 10.9%. Its business involves selling machinery to chip manufacturers, including Taiwan’s TSMC, which produces processors designed by Nvidia. Lasertec, another company that makes tools for examining semiconductors for defects, sank 10.15%.

Elsewhere on the Japanese market, Disco Corporation fell 9.41%, while investors knocked 10% off the price of Renesas Electronics.

For SoftBank shareholders, the past few months have meant dealing with wild swings across the technology industry. The removal of Jensen Huang from Nvidia’s top job had given Wall Street another reason to worry about the AI business. His reinstatement subsequently brought buyers rushing back into the market.

South Korea wasn’t having a particularly good Wednesday either. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were both down more than 7%.

The two South Korean manufacturers offer a kind of memory that enables the AI processors to deal with huge volumes of information very fast. Thus, their operations depend partly on how many computer hardware devices are purchased by the tech firms.

LG Innotek’s shares were 6.15% cheaper, while LG Display’s shares fell by 4.09%.

America’s Tuesday session had produced some rather different results depending on what investors owned. Nvidia went south, Anthropic traded below the price at which it went public, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 1.5%.

The S&P 500 finished 0.5% in the red, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average added upward of 400 points, representing a 0.9% gain. The Dow has considerably less exposure to technology companies.

Tuesday evening brought another 68-point decline in Dow futures, equivalent to 0.1%. Contracts tied to the S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, while those tracking the Nasdaq-100 fell 0.3%.

Investors face another interest rate headache as gold gets cheaper

The next potential headache for SoftBank investors arrives at later today, when Washington publishes its October PCE inflation figures. Economists participating in a Dow Jones survey anticipate a monthly increase of 0.3%, putting annual inflation at 3.8%.

That would leave inflation considerably above the 2% level America’s central bank wants. The government will also release its weekly unemployment applications report a day ahead of schedule because American exchanges will shut Thursday for Thanksgiving.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, according to Reuters, called artificial intelligence a “hinge” of history with implications for America’s position in the world.

Central bankers are trying to work out whether AI will fundamentally improve economic productivity, make inflation worse or leave the financial system dealing with the consequences of an investment bubble.

Americans themselves appear considerably happier about economic conditions. November’s consumer confidence reading beat estimates and reached its best level in almost two years, with households feeling better about employment and the wider economy after this month’s congressional elections.

According to CME’s FedWatch figures, traders assign a 96.4% probability to a December rate hike of 25 basis points. The remaining 3.6% goes toward an increase twice that size.

Former Bank of Japan official Seiji Adachi told Reuters on Tuesday that Japan probably needs multiple additional rate hikes, although politicians could resist next year given the weakness in household spending.

European Central Bank official Olaf Sleijpen also indicated Tuesday that December would probably bring another increase, with little certainty about subsequent meetings.

At press time, gold traded at $3,544.54 an ounce, down 0.3%, while December American contracts cost $3,542.60 after losing 0.5%. Unlike interest-bearing investments, physical gold provides no regular income.

The World Gold Council confirmed Tuesday that its Wholesale Digital Gold Initiative had conducted actual test transactions allowing physical bullion ownership to change hands electronically.

Silver fetched $40.79 after falling 0.2%, platinum cost $1,267.65 following a 0.7% drop, and palladium became 0.3% cheaper at $851.25 an ounce.