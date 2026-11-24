According to blockchain analytics company Bitquery, the Solana wallet of memecoin trader Ansem was hacked on November 24, 2026. About $2.57 million was transferred from his wallet to one Arbitrum address within four hours. The value of the ANSEM token decreased by 57% in the course of under an hour.

The incident exposed a vulnerability in memecoins built on the creator-token model, where much of a token’s appeal comes from a creator’s reputation and following. An abrupt massive selling spree through PumpSwap and Meteora, two decentralized exchanges that are based on Solana, caused the price of the ANSEM token to plunge by 57%, from $0.0367 to $0.0158, in less than an hour. The market cap of the memecoin decreased from $15.2 million to 6.3 million, causing investors to suffer losses.

The dispute over whether it was a hack

There are those who are doubtful whether Ansem’s wallet was really hacked. Blockchain analyst @mlmabc tweeted about an unusual transaction. The wallet that was before linked to Ansem paid funds to an address which would later receive the proceeds, about an hour before the sales happened.

Ansem said he is not sure how his wallet was hacked. He suggested that there could be a breach in Bullpen, the mobile and desktop cryptocurrency trading app where he imported his Solana private key.

Bullpen later confirmed the unauthorized transfers by 18 to 19 accounts, including Ansem’s account. The affected accounts, which make up 0.005% of the total number of registered accounts, were opened in April to June 2024.

Bitquery discovered every transaction was signed by the wallet’s private key. Meanwhile, $373,000 of Ansem’s assets remain unutilized in Hyperliquid, a blockchain trading platform. The way by which someone managed to access the Solana wallet is still unclear.

A token built on one name and one man’s bag

ANSEM helped revive Solana’s memecoin trading activity in July, when memecoins accounted for 29% of the network’s weekly spot decentralized exchange volume, Cryptopolitan reported. Ansem embraced the token and promised to share his creator fees with holders through weekly airdrops.

From the start, one person owned most of the tokens. A June report by Bitquery showed that 65% of the one billion tokens created on June 16 were sent to a wallet linked to Ansem. At the time of the report, the wallet still contained 58.7% of the tokens.

In late June, the market cap of ANSEM was at $126.4 million and $449 million on July 7. On November 24, before the drain, the token’s value fell to about $15 million.

The incident demonstrates a vulnerability in creator tokens. When the individual attracting investors also owns most of the tokens, then the security provided by one wallet can dictate the financial fate of a whole community.

ANSEM crashes 57% after $2.57M wallet drain exposes creator-token risks

A memecoin market already shrinking

ANSEM’s collapse came at a difficult time for speculative cryptocurrencies. CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost reported on November 24 that memecoins’ share of total altcoin market value had fallen from 11% in November 2024 to just 2%.

The broader altcoin market had also lost $408 billion, or 34% of its value, since September’s peak. Security remains another concern, with Darkfost counting more than 207 crypto exploits in the first half of 2026 alone.

What the research says about contagion

The risks could extend beyond individual memecoins. A December 2025 study by Thomas Conlon and Shaen Corbet in Finance Research Letters found that rapid memecoin growth increases risks across the crypto market, including for established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

There is no evidence yet that ANSEM’s collapse has spread to the wider market. For now, the immediate question is whether the funds can be recovered.

As of 17:00 UTC on November 24, the $2.57 million remained in USDC at an Arbitrum address. Circle, the stablecoin’s issuer, could freeze the funds while they remain there.