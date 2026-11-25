Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital deny wrongdoing, while Polymarket’s reported $21 billion valuation highlights the financial stakes of U.S. regulatory access.

The inquiry examines whether political influence or advance knowledge of government decisions benefited the firm’s investments.

Jamie Raskin has expanded his investigation into 1789 Capital, seeking records from four companies linked to the investment firm and its partners.

Rep. Jamie Raskin expanded his investigation into 1789 Capital on November 24. He is determining whether the venture capital firm benefited from its political connections. The Maryland Democrat sought records from four companies linked to the firm, where Donald Trump Jr. serves as a senior partner: Polymarket, Juul Labs, Hadrian Automation and GrabAGun.

Raskin is examining the time frame when 1789 Capital invested in the four companies and when government decisions benefitted them. For investors, the question is how much of a company’s value is derived from its business potential versus that of its connections in Washington.

Clairvoyance or a conspiracy, Raskin asks

When Trump Jr. joined as a partner in 1789 Capital in November 2024, the venture capital firm went from managing $150 million to $3 billion in assets. Its main fund had a return rate of nearly 200% as of June 2026.

Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is investigating how 1789 Capital has managed to garner such returns. Raskin mentioned two possible reasons for the company’s extraordinary timing: “magical new clairvoyant powers” or “a brazen conspiracy.”

Raskin launched the investigation on August 27, 2026. It aims to determine if the company’s partners have played a role in shaping government decisions or invested knowing which companies would gain from these decisions.

The congressman is asking for records from all involved companies starting from November 1, 2024. He will use them to determine when investment decisions were executed. The records include Signal, WhatsApp and Telegram messages, investment term sheets, company valuations, and due diligence files.

Trump Jr. and Omeed Malik, the firm’s co-founder and president, denied wrongdoing.

“These are personal attacks untethered to actual evidence,” the firm’s attorney, Bill Burck, told Reuters.

Four companies, four well-timed decisions

Government contracts and regulatory decisions are at the heart of Raskin’s investigation.

Hadrian Automation got close to $1 billion of military contracts shortly after 1789 Capital invested in January 2026. The Navy revealed a $900 million contract two months after that, and an $80 million Army contract followed. By August, Hadrian’s valuation jumped from $1.6 billion to nearly $8 billion.

For Juul, the potential advantage came through regulatory approval. In March 2025, 1789 Capital invested $5 million in the e-cigarette maker. Four months later, the FDA authorized five Juul products. The agency cleared three more in August 2026. Juul said it would cooperate with Congress.

A proposed regulatory change also drew attention to GrabAGun, an online firearms retailer. The company went public in July 2025 through a merger with a company linked to 1789 Capital’s founders. Ten months later, federal regulators proposed easing restrictions on shipping firearms directly to consumers. GrabAGun dismissed Raskin’s allegations as baseless.

Pricing the access: a $21 billion mark-up

Polymarket, a platform where users trade contracts on future event outcomes, could reach a $21 billion valuation in a reported funding round led by 1789 Capital.

Federal authorities closed their investigations into Polymarket in July 2025. Days later, the platform announced a $112 million acquisition that paved the way for its US return.

Polymarket disclosed 1789 Capital’s investment in August and named Trump Jr. to its advisory board.

Given Polymarket’s earlier $300 million valuation, Raskin estimates that the firm’s investment could generate a 50-fold return.

The industry is already dominated by two players. DefiLlama data on November 24 showed Kalshi and Polymarket accounting for 74% and 20%, respectively, of $6.15 billion in weekly trading volume.

What a US clampdown would cost

US restrictions could cost Polymarket $231 million in 2028 net revenue and $2.1 billion in equity value, according to a PitchBook analysis.

Prediction-market interests spent over $2 million on federal lobbying through October 2026, according to Demand Progress. Lobbying is legal and does not establish wrongdoing.

Traditional financial institutions also have money at stake. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the New York Stock Exchange’s owner, has invested $1.6 billion directly in Polymarket.

Europe’s securities regulator has warned about market manipulation and inadequate investor protection. Meanwhile, OECD research explains how unchecked political influence can undermine competition and economic growth.

Corporate conflicts versus trades on the order book

The 1789 Capital probe concerns corporate investments and political influence. Suspected insider trading on prediction markets presents a separate risk.

As Cryptopolitan reported, 16 Polymarket accounts earned approximately $350,000 in profits from $20,000 in bets ahead of Jensen Huang’s November 23 reinstatement announcement.

However, Bubblemaps found no direct blockchain connection between the accounts.

Neither case has established the alleged misconduct. Suspicious timing deserves scrutiny, but it is not proof of a crime.