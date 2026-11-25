Even attacks limited to business networks can delay cargo deliveries, trigger security inspections and increase operating costs for shipping companies.

Hackers reportedly gained access to operational technology networks, but authorities have not publicly confirmed interference with critical machinery.

U.S. authorities are investigating suspected cyberattacks on up to 50 commercial vessels, with possible Iranian involvement still unconfirmed.

The United States authorities are looking into potential cyberattacks against around 50 commercial ships carrying oil, gas, and other goods. Such attacks can impact the shipping industry as well as the energy supplies across the globe.

As of November 24, 2026, NPR reported that the investigation covered more than two times the 20 vessels mentioned by the authorities in early October. But how many ships managed to be hacked is still unknown.

US officials are investigating possible Iranian involvement, although they have yet to establish who carried out the attacks.

From crew email outages to the engine room

The bigger concern is that hackers may have gained access to systems that control how ships operate.

A US official told NPR that hackers broke into vessels’ information technology (IT) networks before gaining access to operational technology (OT), which controls physical equipment.

Crews reported problems ranging from inaccessible email accounts to communications blackouts. At least one affected ship was carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Hackers could interfere with a ship’s propulsion, steering and cargo management systems. So far, authorities have not publicly confirmed any tampering with these systems.

Fortinet firewalls, not navigation tech

Hackers seem to have taken advantage of the systems designed to protect ships’ networks. As early as September 2026, the FBI and the US Coast Guard warned maritime operators to safeguard against attacks on Fortinet firewalls that were missing critical security updates.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and US Secret Service have since issued an advisory on October 6 about FortiBleed, a global campaign focused on illegally obtaining login credentials. Cybersecurity researcher SOCRadar has linked the attack to 86,644 compromised devices across 194 countries, including those in sectors beyond shipping.

There have also been reports of another cyberattack that compromised over 70,000 firewall credentials. Group-IB has provided a detailed report on the incident but has not established a connection with the breaches of ship networks.

Delays and inspections even when nothing breaks

A cyberattack can disrupt a ship’s voyage without damaging its machinery.

A November 5 safety report from the International Marine Contractors Association described an oil tanker whose computers were wiped during a voyage from Egypt to Texas. The US Coast Guard and FBI boarded the vessel. Although inspectors found no problems with the systems controlling critical equipment, the investigation delayed the voyage.

Such incidents can be costly. Maritime cybersecurity firm Cydome’s 2026 report found that cyber incidents targeting maritime operational technology (OT) rose 150% in 2025. Ransomware accounted for 87% of these incidents, while maritime ransomware attacks caused more than $10 million in direct and indirect damages on average.

Cydome did not specify which regions or how many incidents its figures covered.

What a tanker scare does to oil prices

Despite concerns over the vessel breaches, oil prices have been falling.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that Brent crude averaged $124 per barrel in October 2026. By November 18, prices had dropped more than $30 below the October average as oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz recovered. The agency expects Brent to average $99 in December.

The EIA attributed the price movements to changes in oil supply, demand and inventories, rather than the cyberattacks.

Falling oil prices, however, do not necessarily mean lower costs for shipping companies. Security inspections and changes to shipping routes could make transporting oil more expensive. Cybersecurity risks could also increase insurance costs, even if global oil supplies remain sufficient.

Regulators circling the maritime sector

US lawmakers were already examining maritime cybersecurity risks before the latest reports of vessel breaches.

On September 15, 2026, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced the MTS CYBER Act of 2026 (H.R. 7625).

The bill calls for a review of whether the US Coast Guard has the resources and capabilities to address maritime cyber threats. For shipowners, the recent breaches highlight a more immediate challenge: keeping vessels operating safely when hackers gain access to onboard computer networks.