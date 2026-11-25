On Nov. 9, three days after Waymo restricted where its cars could drive to shrink that exact risk, three Waymo robotaxis drove into freeway lanes that were blocked off for construction.

The incident is at the center of a recall of 4,488 Waymo vehicles filed with US safety regulators on Nov. 19 and made public Nov. 24.

Nine of 11 incidents were unknown before the NHTSA filing

Eight Waymo cars drove into closed freeway lanes between Oct. 1 and Nov. 6, the company said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Cones, highway patrol traffic breaks, or construction vehicles obstructed those lanes.

On November 6, Waymo updated its approved operating scope to trim its cars’ exposure to closed lanes. On Nov. 9, three more cars drove into lanes marked with cones for construction.

Adding the three Nov. 9 incidents to the eight previous entries gives a total of 11. Waymo again stiffened the restrictions on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, limiting driverless operation at times and places with a higher chance of a closed freeway lane.

The company’s Safety Board talked about the issue Nov. 12 and settled on a voluntary software recall. It was logged by NHTSA as 26E086.

The Waymo vehicle might pull into and stay in a closed freeway lane because it did not properly recognize and avoid a closed lane, the filing said. It also says the risk of collision increases when driving in a closed freeway lane.

Waymo said in the filing that none of the 11 incidents led to a collision or an injury. Only two had been public before the filings came out.

The 4,488-vehicle recall has no final remedy yet

Waymo’s fix so far is temporary. Driverless freeway operation has been curtailed since Nov. 11 through trip routing and map changes, including a temporary halt to planned commercial freeway trips.

“Waymo is developing the final remedy for this recall,” the filing said. The recall includes all fifth and sixth generation Automated Driving Systems that can self-drive, built between March 17, 2022 and November 11, 2026.

Waymo owns all 4,488 vehicles, so there’s no need to notify owners or dealers. The company cited its Nov. 19 filings, including a second recall on intersections with manual traffic control, as routine steps in validating its technology as it scales.

On November 11, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles banned Waymo’s driverless cars from state freeways, calling the service an “imminent hazard to public safety,” reported Cryptopolitan. Three Waymo cars drove onto a closed section of U.S. Route 101 near Burlingame while roadwork was underway, the DMV said.

The order stands until Waymo demonstrates to the DMV that it has fixed the failures. Then Waymo suspended freeway rides across all its U.S. markets but kept its cars on ordinary streets.

Seven Waymo cars had entered coned off Bay Area roadwork May 18. It was followed by a recall in June of 3,871 fifth-generation systems.

The new filing lists that recall, 26E035, as related.

NHTSA also probed Waymo’s robotaxis in January after one hit a child near a school in Santa Monica.

The company said it is “working with the California DMV and other state officials” to get back on the freeways.