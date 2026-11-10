Hyperliquid’s Weekly Priority Fees Climb to an All-Time High of $1.2M

Hyperliquid drew in $1.2 million in priority fees last week which makes it the highest weekly total since the feature went live on mainnet on April 13 of this year. According to data from Artemis, priority fees roughly doubled from the prior week.

This is the first time priority fees broke the $1 million mark in a single week and it really stands out on the chart. For most of the summer and fall, the number here oscillated between $300,000 and $650,000 with only one other week that exceeded $700,000 in late August.

Traders are Paying HYPE to Jump the Queue

The best way to describe priority fees is like a toll for speed. A trader who is looking to process an order ahead of others or someone who wants an early look at incoming orders pay a priority fee or extra in HYPE. Hyperliquid then burns that HYPE and therefore every bid for priority pulls tokens out of circulation.

Being first and speed was always valuable on Hyperliquid. The profit just went somewhere else. Before April, the payoff went to the trading firms with the fastest connections and best-placed servers. During this time the exchange earned nothing beyond its regular trading fee. Now Hyperliquid takes a cut of that edge and burns it.

Speed Has a Price that Volume Doesn’t Capture

Perp trading fees is where most of the platform’s revenue comes from. This can grow and come back down based on volume. Priority fees, on the other hand, depend on how much traders value getting there first. This is a number that can continue to keep growing when markets are volatile, even if the overall trading activity is dormant.

Core perps revenue has been under pressure in recent months according to a 21Shares report, and an income stream tied to trader urgency gives the protocol something that doesn’t move in lockstep with volume.

One record week doesn’t confirm a trend. Priority fees spiked once over the summer and slipped back the following week. Still, the floor has crept higher since July, and the latest reading followed several weeks of steady prints around $500,000.

Ethereum and Solana Show How Big This Could Get

On Ethereum and Solana, priority fees make up roughly 80% of revenue. Users on both chains routinely pay extra to get their transactions included first, and validators earn most of their income that way.

Hyperliquid sits at the opposite end. Even after last week’s record, priority fees account for only a single-digit share of its revenue, with trading fees still doing the heavy lifting.

Hyperliquid probably won’t ever look like Ethereum on this metric. A perps exchange earns directly from trading in a way a general-purpose blockchain doesn’t, so its revenue mix will likely always lean toward trading fees. The distance between single digits and 80% is still wide, though, and seven months of data show traders getting more comfortable paying for speed on the platform.

For HYPE holders, that shows up as supply leaving the market. A $1.2 million week means $1.2 million worth of HYPE burned. Annualized, last week’s pace works out to more than $60 million, though a single strong week is a thin base for any yearly estimate.