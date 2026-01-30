Gold crashes to $5,100 as Bitcoin tumbles back to $80,000

Gold got hit fast. Futures dropped $300 an ounce in two hours, slicing straight through $5,200 and landing near $5,100. The speed of the fall matters.
Gold volatility is now back at 2008 levels, which tells you this is not a calm pullback. This is forced selling showing up in size.
Crypto followed the same script. Bitcoin slid 6.25% to $80,477, with spot volume at $58.53 billion and total market cap sitting at $1.65 trillion.
Derivatives activity jumped, with $110.52 billion traded and $770.71 million in liquidations rolling through. The pressure did not stop there.
Ethereum fell 7.20% to $2,736, with $34.41 billion in spot volume and $416.44 million wiped out in liquidations. Solana dropped 7.09% to $114, XRP fell 6.87% to $1.74, and BNB slid 5.80% to $845. HYPE took the hardest hit, down 8.54% to $28.99, while DOGE slipped 6.47% to $0.114.
U.S. equity futures were already rolling over as this played out. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%, and Dow futures dropped 139 points, also 0.3%, after stocks logged a second straight losing session. Risk is getting sold everywhere at once, and the tape is moving fast.