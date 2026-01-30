🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView

LIVE

Gold crashes to $5,100 as Bitcoin tumbles back to $80,000

Gold crashes to $5,100 as Bitcoin tumbles back to $80,000

  • Gold plunged $300 in just two hours, breaking back below $5,200 an ounce. It’s now sitting at $5,100, with volatility matching 2008 levels.
  • Bitcoin dropped over 6% in the last 24 hours, now hovering at $80,477, wiping out nearly $5 billion in open interest just today.
  • Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and BNB all sank 5–8%, while memecoins and AI tokens took double-digit hits, with HYPE down 8.5%.
See also  U.S. inflation holds steady at 2.7% in December, matching November’s pace

Live Reporting

05:18Gold snaps lower as crypto sells off and U.S. futures turn red

Gold got hit fast. Futures dropped $300 an ounce in two hours, slicing straight through $5,200 and landing near $5,100. The speed of the fall matters.

Gold volatility is now back at 2008 levels, which tells you this is not a calm pullback. This is forced selling showing up in size.

Crypto followed the same script. Bitcoin slid 6.25% to $80,477, with spot volume at $58.53 billion and total market cap sitting at $1.65 trillion.

Derivatives activity jumped, with $110.52 billion traded and $770.71 million in liquidations rolling through. The pressure did not stop there.

Ethereum fell 7.20% to $2,736, with $34.41 billion in spot volume and $416.44 million wiped out in liquidations. Solana dropped 7.09% to $114, XRP fell 6.87% to $1.74, and BNB slid 5.80% to $845. HYPE took the hardest hit, down 8.54% to $28.99, while DOGE slipped 6.47% to $0.114.

U.S. equity futures were already rolling over as this played out. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%, Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.3%, and Dow futures dropped 139 points, also 0.3%, after stocks logged a second straight losing session. Risk is getting sold everywhere at once, and the tape is moving fast.

What to know

Gold just tanked $300 in 2 hours, falling under $5,200/oz for the first time in weeks.

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan