Fed Chair Powell ready to hand second straight rate cut of 25 bps this year

With Washington still paralyzed by a government shutdown, the Fed is heading into today’s interest rate decision flying blind.
Key data’s missing. And when Jerome Powell faces reporters this afternoon, don’t expect much clarity. Analysts are already bracing for a toned-down, tight-lipped Powell.
Wall Street, meanwhile, is almost 100% certain of what’s coming. Markets have already locked in a 25 bps cut, with 99.9% certainty, according to CME’s FedWatch.
No one’s betting on 50. Literally no one. And just a 0.1% chance remains for a hold. Doves on the committee reportedly pushed for something bigger, but they’re likely to be outvoted.
Inflation’s still stuck around 3%, but that’s nowhere near the inflation spiral folks feared when Trump’s tariffs were first rolled out. Still, the president couldn’t resist lobbing grenades at the Fed again
Speaking Wednesday in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump called Powell “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell,” drawing laughs from a room full of APEC CEOs.
He also claimed the U.S. economy will hit 4% growth in Q1 2026, despite economists warning that his new import taxes are likely to slow things down, not speed things up.
This post is updated LIVE.
