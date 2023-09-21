US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy unveils crypto policy agenda

TL;DR Breakdown

US Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a significant announcement during his appearance at Messari’s Mainnet crypto conference, unveiling plans to develop a comprehensive crypto policy framework ahead of Thanksgiving. In a fireside chat with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis, Ramaswamy offered insights into his stance on cryptocurrencies, recent SEC rulings, and the role of crypto in disrupting traditional finance.

The US presidential candidate’s vision for crypto regulation leans towards a hands-off approach, and he didn’t hold back in his criticism of regulatory agencies, which he referred to as the “unconstitutional fourth branch of government.” He expressed concern about the concentration of political power within these unelected agencies, situated in the heart of Washington, D.C., and often referred to by their three-letter acronyms. Selkis, who had a glimpse of Ramaswamy’s proposed framework, agreed with the candidate’s assessment that it is currently “75% there.”

This endorsement signifies the potential impact of the US presidential candidate’s policy framework in shaping the future of crypto regulation in the United States. Vivek Ramaswamy, a former pharmaceutical entrepreneur, has positioned himself as a tech-forward candidate following his entry into the 2024 presidential race. His political platform aligns closely with the populist MAGA movement championed by former President Donald Trump, with a notably right-leaning stance on many issues. Ramaswamy’s growing prominence and strong debate performance have catapulted him into the spotlight.

Shifting crypto policies in the right direction in America

The US presidential candidate’s prominence has also made him a formidable contender in the presidential race, as evidenced by a recent CNN poll where he trailed only Donald Trump in the nomination race. Ramaswamy’s open embrace of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology could potentially signify a rightward shift for the industry. Historically, Bitcoin’s founding ethos has had libertarian undertones, and the crypto industry has largely avoided strict categorization along the traditional U.S. political spectrum. However, Ramaswamy’s vocal support for crypto highlights its growing relevance in American politics and the potential for it to become a focal point in future policy discussions.

The timing of Ramaswamy’s appearance at the crypto conference, alongside notable figures like Anthony Scaramucci, underscores the industry’s increasing prominence in the U.S. political landscape. Selkis aptly captured this shift, remarking, “If you told me a couple of years ago that we’d have a major presidential candidate talking at a crypto conference, I don’t think anyone would have believed it.” Ramaswamy’s positive outlook on crypto was evident in his recent tweet celebrating a court ruling against the SEC in its case with Grayscale.

The decision was perceived as favorable to the blockchain industry and aligns with Ramaswamy’s broader stance on crypto regulation. Vivek Ramaswamy’s announcement of a forthcoming comprehensive crypto policy framework has the potential to reshape the landscape of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. As a prominent presidential candidate with a right-leaning political platform, his open embrace of cryptocurrencies reflects the industry’s increasing relevance in American politics. With his rising popularity and strong debate performances, Ramaswamy’s stance on crypto is sure to garner attention and influence the discourse surrounding the future of blockchain technology in the United States.