U.S. dollar index hits lowest level since March 2022 at 96.17

The U.S. dollar just dropped to its weakest level since March 2022, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sliding 0.7%, marking a four-day losing streak. It’s the worst run for the greenback since Donald Trump rolled out universal tariffs last April.

This time, it’s a mix of Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, investor anxiety about Federal Reserve independence, and deeper fiscal deficit concerns that are pushing the dollar lower.

The yen surged 0.7% to 153.03, after Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s Finance Minister, said in New York that Tokyo would act if needed to control currency swings, and would do so in coordination with U.S. authorities.

Emerging markets are also ripping. 16 of 22 developing-world currencies tracked by Bloomberg are up, and Bloomberg’s EM FX gauge (which includes carry) just hit a record high.

On the equity side, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to hit an all-time intraday high, powered by tech stocks. The Nasdaq rose 1%, while the Dow tanked 335 points, or 0.7%, dragged down by a 19% drop in UnitedHealth.

Apple and Microsoft both gained over 2%. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft all report earnings Wednesday. Apple drops results Thursday. Over 90 S&P 500 companies will have reported by week’s end.