U.S. dollar index hits lowest level since March 2022 at 96.17

  • The U.S. dollar index just crashed to 96.17, the weakest it’s been since March 2022, as markets dump the greenback for the fourth straight day.

  • The yen just ripped higher, jumping 0.7% to 153.03, after Japan’s Finance Minister said they’re ready to act with U.S. help to stop wild currency swings.

  • Emerging market currencies and stocks are rallying hard, with 16 out of 22 FXs climbing and the Nasdaq up 1%, while UnitedHealth’s 19% drop tanked the Dow by over 300 points.

19:10Retail frenzy floods silver ETF with record $171M as bulls and bears clash

Retail investors just dumped $171 million into the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) on Monday, marking the largest single-day inflow ever into the ETF, according to VandaTrack. That’s nearly double the 2021 “silver squeeze” peak, as the fund surged almost 6% on the day, extending its 2026 gains to over 52% after a 145% rally last year.

Ashwin Bhakre, an analyst at Vanda, said silver has become retail’s new obsession. “Silver has just become retail’s new favorite toy,” Ashwin wrote Tuesday, adding that the chase in silver is now more aggressive than the classic AI trade.

The rally is spilling into mining stocks. Hecla Mining and Coeur Mining are seeing fresh inflows at over twice their usual pace, with their shares soaring 40% or more since the start of the year.

But it’s not a one-way bet. Vanda’s data shows retail investors are also piling into the ProShares UltraShort Silver (ZSL), making leveraged bets on a crash. Bhakre said this sets up a “two-front war” in silver.

Still, it’s not just another squeeze attempt. Ashwin noted that retail is now structurally repositioning for a longer-term hard-asset cycle, moving beyond short-term plays.

18:17CoreWeave upgraded to buy as Nvidia injects $2B, 5GW AI buildout underway

Deutsche Bank just upgraded CoreWeave to buy, with analyst Brad Zelnick lifting his price target to $140 from $100, signaling a 42% upside.

Zelnick said Nvidia’s new $2 billion investment, announced Monday, cements CoreWeave’s long-term position in AI infrastructure and strengthens its technical leadership.

The capital will support CoreWeave’s plan to build out 5 gigawatts of AI factories by 2030, according to both companies. Zelnick called it a move that secures access to critical resources while also deepening CoreWeave’s integration with Nvidia’s future compute architectures.

Zelnick added that CoreWeave’s GPU-level economics remain healthy, and its asset quality supports the upgrade. He acknowledged that while nobody can predict how AI evolves in calendar year 2026, all current signals point to demand continuing to outpace new capacity.

The partnership could also lead to Nvidia incorporating CoreWeave’s SUNK and Mission Control software into its reference designs, opening the door to a high-margin hybrid and multi-cloud software opportunity in the future.

Valuation has pulled back to reasonable levels, Zelnick said, and he’s now bullish heading into CoreWeave’s Q4 2025 results and first-ever full-year guidance for CY26, expected soon.

If CoreWeave delivers on its current buildout plan, Zelnick believes consensus revenue forecasts could rise sharply through the year.

The stock has surged 146% since its March IPO, though it’s still down 46% from its June peak.

18:05Dollar drops to 96.17 as Trump risks, Fed doubts, and yen surge rattle markets

The U.S. dollar just dropped to its weakest level since March 2022, with the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sliding 0.7%, marking a four-day losing streak. It’s the worst run for the greenback since Donald Trump rolled out universal tariffs last April.

This time, it’s a mix of Trump’s threats to take over Greenland, investor anxiety about Federal Reserve independence, and deeper fiscal deficit concerns that are pushing the dollar lower.

The yen surged 0.7% to 153.03, after Satsuki Katayama, Japan’s Finance Minister, said in New York that Tokyo would act if needed to control currency swings, and would do so in coordination with U.S. authorities.

Emerging markets are also ripping. 16 of 22 developing-world currencies tracked by Bloomberg are up, and Bloomberg’s EM FX gauge (which includes carry) just hit a record high.

On the equity side, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to hit an all-time intraday high, powered by tech stocks. The Nasdaq rose 1%, while the Dow tanked 335 points, or 0.7%, dragged down by a 19% drop in UnitedHealth.

Apple and Microsoft both gained over 2%. Tesla, Meta, and Microsoft all report earnings Wednesday. Apple drops results Thursday. Over 90 S&P 500 companies will have reported by week’s end.

The U.S. dollar index just sank to 96.17, the lowest level since March 2022.

