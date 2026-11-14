LATEST NEWS
  • MEGA cuts 20% of staff, days after earmarking $30M for AI inference
    Tech
  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Wallet lets AI agents check out without it becoming a bank
    Tech
  • OpenAI, Microsoft, CrowdStrike roll out rival controls for rogue AI agents
    News
  • Uber says AI Vendor Breach exposed US drivers’ license data
    Tech
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • OpenAI’s ChatGPT Wallet lets AI agents check out without it becoming a bank
    Tech
  • OpenAI, Microsoft, CrowdStrike roll out rival controls for rogue AI agents
    News
  • Uber sells its entire stake in Serve Robotics
    Uber says AI Vendor Breach exposed US drivers’ license data
    Tech

MEGA cuts 20% of staff, days after earmarking $30M for AI inference

ByMicah AbiodunMicah Abiodun 3 mins read
  • MEGA cut about 20% of its workforce three days after committing $30 million to new products.
  • Its biggest new bet is an AI inference marketplace expected to launch in December.
  • The company still has to show that the new business can attract developers and inference providers.

On November 13, MEGA, previously known as MegaETH Foundation, reduced around 20% of its staff, just three days after allocating $30 million for the development of new products. The layoff included personnel who developed its Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, wallet, and wider ecosystem. Now, MEGA is preparing to launch its AI inference marketplace in December amid its expansion plans.

Who lost their jobs, and who stayed

Co-founder Shuyao Kong commented that the layoffs were the result of several months of restructuring. Some of the departing employees were among the first people involved with MegaETH. The founders, first group of employees, and core engineering team members remain at the company. MEGA has not revealed how many employees it has had in total, which leaves the number of the cuts unknown.

On November 10, the foundation was renamed to develop new products in parallel with its blockchain. The question is whether a smaller team will manage to keep MegaETH up while releasing these products.

A $30 million bet on ‘Purified Intelligence’

MEGA will fund its expansion beyond the blockchain with $30 million from its existing treasury, not a new fundraising round. The MegaETH team previously raised more than $80 million through investments, an NFT sale and token sales. MEGA’s largest planned venture is an AI inference marketplace due in December.

Inference is the act of generating answers with the help of a trained AI model. MEGA’s whitepaper states that developers may avoid cheaper service providers as they cannot be sure of the advertised models and the ways of their data is protected. MEGA has given the name of “Purified Intelligence” to its solution, which is intended to make services from different providers easier to trust and evaluate.

The marketplace will be built on the MegaETH blockchain. Network upgrades for quicker transaction finality are already planned. MEGA has not disclosed names of its suppliers and models, so commercial benefits are still unknown.

Why cuts alone prove nothing about AI

Job cuts may free up money, but they don’t prove AI pays off. In a Gartner survey of 350 executives at large companies, roughly 80% of organizations testing or using autonomous technologies reported layoffs. Those cuts were just as common among businesses with strong returns as those with weaker results.

The slowdown in hiring within the cryptocurrency sector has made the situation even more complex. According to a recent analysis carried out by Tiger Research, job advertisements declined by almost 80% in January 2026 when compared to the same time last year.

In May, Coinbase revealed that it was going to cut 14% of its workforce because of market conditions and the introduction of AI. FICO also said it would be cutting 15% of its workforce and that it would incur costs of $27 million in connection with this as noted in its SEC filing. Neither of the two examples provides evidence that the use of AI led to savings, which justified such cuts.

MEGA Cuts 20% of Staff After $30M AI Inference Bet

Can a smaller provider actually compete

MEGA hopes its marketplace will help smaller AI providers compete. But research shows that more inference suppliers are already entering the market as prices fall. The OECD also warns that access to computing power remains concentrated. MEGA must show what its verification system offers beyond services that already compare providers.

The MegaETH blockchain faces challenges of its own. The value locked in its decentralized-finance applications stood near $9.8 million on November 13, down from a peak above $245 million. The MEGA token traded near $0.045, well below its April high of roughly $0.209. These figures do not directly measure demand for AI inference, but they add pressure to make the new venture work.

The December launch will provide the first real test. Will developers pay to use MEGA’s marketplace? Can the company attract reliable suppliers? And what role will the MEGA token play in the new business?

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

FAQs

How many people did MEGA lay off?

MEGA cut 20% of its workforce, co-founder Shuyao Kong said on November 13. The company has not disclosed a total headcount, so the exact number of affected staff is not available from the sources.

What is MEGA building with its $30 million?

MEGA committed $30 million from its existing treasury to several new products, led by an AI inference marketplace planned for December that is meant to run on MegaETH and make different inference providers interchangeable.

Does the restructuring prove AI is working for MEGA?

No. The suppliers and models for the December launch have not been disclosed and the product's benefits are unproven, and Gartner found that workforce reductions tied to autonomous systems have not translated into measurable returns.

Share this article

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Micah Abiodun

Micah Abiodun

Micah Abiodun makes good use of his Environmental Engineering and Management (MSc) at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) to polish content and price prediction news at Cryptopolitan. Now on his 7th year in the crypto media space, he covers major cryptos, altcoins, DeFi, stablecoins, macro trends, and emerging tech.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Who lost their jobs, and who stayed
2. A $30 million bet on ‘Purified Intelligence’
3. Why cuts alone prove nothing about AI
4. Can a smaller provider actually compete
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
4 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides