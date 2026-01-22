Elon Musk makes surprise Davos debut in conversation with Larry Fink at WEF26

Elon said SpaceX exists to push rocket technology far enough to spread life beyond Earth, starting with the Moon and Mars, and eventually “other star systems.” He said we should treat consciousness and life as “delicate” because we don’t know of life anywhere else.

When people ask him if aliens are real, he jokes that he is one or that he’s from the future, but says seriously, “if anyone would know, it would be me.” He said SpaceX has over 9,000 satellites and they’ve never had to dodge an alien ship.

Elon said it’s possible humans are the only conscious life in the universe, and if that’s true, “we need to do everything possible to ensure the light of consciousness is not extinguished.”

He described it as a “tiny candle in a vast darkness,” and said the point of SpaceX is to keep that light alive by making life multi-planetary in case Earth gets hit by a disaster.

Then he turned to Tesla, saying its core goal is sustainable technology, but they’ve now expanded to aim for “sustainable abundance.”

He said AI and robotics are the way to end global poverty and raise everyone’s standard of living, but warned that they need to be handled carefully to avoid a “Terminator” future. He said James Cameron’s movies are great, but nobody wants to live in one.

Elon said if AI and robots become widespread and cheap, the global economy will grow in ways we’ve never seen. Larry asked if that growth will be broad or narrow, and Elon said it depends on whether everyone has access.

He said the formula is: productivity per robot times number of robots, and predicted there will be more robots than people eventually.

In the best-case future, he said robots will meet every human need, even to the point where people “can’t think of something to ask them for.”

He said everyone will want a humanoid robot, especially for things like watching kids, caring for pets, or helping elderly parents.

Elon said many of his friends have aging parents and it’s expensive and hard to find care, especially with fewer young people. He said a robot that could safely care for an elderly parent would be “an amazing thing to have,” and he believes those kinds of robots will exist.