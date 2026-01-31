Bitcoin crashes to $75,000, sees 10th largest single-day liquidation in history

Bitcoin’s selloff deepened during the New York afternoon session, plunging as much as 10% to $75,709.88. Ether dropped up to 17%, while Solana also tanked over 17%, adding more pain across the board.
The latest leg down in crypto is also tied closely to Donald Trump’s decision to tap Kevin Warsh to lead the Federal Reserve.
The pick pushed the U.S. dollar higher, as markets read it as a sign that Fed independence is less likely to be challenged, and that strength in the dollar is weighing directly on Bitcoin’s appeal as an alternative currency.
If confirmed by the Senate, Kevin would replace Jerome Powell, whose term as chair ends in May. Donald has openly criticized Jerome for years, especially over his refusal to cut interest rates aggressively, and those tensions have hung over markets since Jerome took the job back in 2018.
Crypto’s drop is landing at a rough time for retail investors. Just a day earlier, silver saw its worst selloff since March 1980.
Spot silver plunged 28% to $83.45 an ounce, trading near the lows of the session, while silver futures collapsed 31.4% to settle at $78.53. The back-to-back hits across speculative assets have amplified risk-off behavior.
Veteran investor Ray Dalio backed the Fed pick publicly, posting on X that Kevin was a strong choice.
Ray said people with long experience in markets and policy respect Kevin’s judgment, noting that he understands the dangers of both overly loose and overly tight monetary policy, and knows how to navigate relationships with the White House and the Treasury.