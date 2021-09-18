TL;DR Breakdown

Axie Infinity price analysis is bullish today.

AXS/USD rallied to the previous swing high today.

The Bollinger band average is located at the $67 mark.

Axie Infinity price analysis: General price overview

Towards the closure of yesterday’s price analysis chart, AXS traded in bullish momentum. However, this trend was cut short by sellers who had consolidated their strengths when the daily price analysis set in. Sellers made the coin trade negatively for one hour before the bulls gathered enough power to reverse the bearish trend. Buyers came into the market in large numbers causing the price to begin an uptrend forming several bullish patterns.

Axie Infinity price analysis is bullish today as the market saw a strong advance over the past 24 hours and has approached the previous swing high at $85. As long as AXS/USD can keep up its momentum, we expect further upside later today and a new higher high.

The cryptocurrency heat map reveals that the market is trading moderately. The color blue represents a higher volume of transactions. With the red bars having equal spots as the green bars on the heat map, BTC is in a slight bear trend (-0.34 price variation). Ethereum (ETH), which is ranked second by market capitalization, has risen in value modestly, trading at $3.4 K. The BNB is currently trading with over 1 percent gain in value. Atom was the most incredible performer, gaining 21 percent price surge. AXS/USD is trading in a positive momentum recording 1 percent price surge.

AXS/USD 4-hour chart: AXS set to break $68?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Axie Infinity price action attempting to break the $65 previous swing high.

AXS/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

The price of Axie Infinity has been in a strong upswing lately, with bullish momentum resuming over the last week. On September 7th, after a drop of more than 30%, a new low was established at $33.

Ten-day Moving Averages of the Bollinger bands indicate strong resistance to the AXS/USD pair. The Bollinger band average is located at the $67 mark in the resistance zone, while the 9-day moving average is positioned at $65.

A higher low was established there with a several-day consolidation. Late Yesterday, the Axie Infinity price started trading higher again, resulting in the previous swing high of $68 over the past hours.

Axie Infinity Price Analysis: Conclusion

The MACD line has crossed over the red warning on the four-hour price chart, suggesting that a buy signal may be forthcoming. The green candlesticks have outnumbered the red ones, implying that the coin is in an upswing that is unlikely to be stopped until it reaches its target of $68.

