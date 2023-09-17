Women-Driven AI Startups Thriving in Hyderabad

TL;DR Breakdown

In a notable stride towards achieving greater gender diversity within the technology sector, Hyderabad is witnessing a surge of women-led AI startups. Recent statistics from the World Economic Forum indicate that on a global scale, only 22% of professionals engaged in Artificial Intelligence (AI) are women. However, Hyderabad is making significant progress towards achieving a more equitable representation, with women entrepreneurs leading 25% of the city’s growing AI startup landscape.

Women leading the charge in AI tech

Hyderabad’s tech sector is becoming increasingly inclusive as women entrepreneurs assume prominent roles in the AI revolution. This progress not only addresses the gender gap but also provides a fertile ground for women to thrive in the tech industry. These women-led startups in Hyderabad are not just making headlines; they are also gaining substantial private investments and benefiting from the support extended by the Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM).

Hyderabad’s expanding AI ecosystem

Within India’s thriving AI startup ecosystem, which encompasses approximately 3,000 ventures, Hyderabad stands out with its roughly 140 AI startups. Notably, nearly 30 of these startups are founded and led by accomplished women tech entrepreneurs. This concentration of women-led AI startups is a testament to the flourishing tech environment in Hyderabad.

These enterprising women entrepreneurs harness AI platforms to provide solutions spanning various industries. From optimizing retail operations to tackling issues related to food security and fostering self-directed learning, Hyderabad’s women-led AI startups play a pivotal role in driving innovation across diverse sectors.

Success stories abound

Several of these startups have already made significant strides. For instance, Zithara Technologies, founded by Sridevi K Reddy, specializes in retail solutions. Impressively, Zithara Technologies secured a substantial investment after gaining recognition on a popular Telugu TV reality show. This injection of funds propelled the company’s growth and drew interest from international investors.

Attracting talent nationwide

Hyderabad’s burgeoning AI ecosystem also magnetizes women AI entrepreneurs from other Indian cities. Pooja HS, the founder of Sacrolife Digital Health Care Technologies, is a noteworthy example. Pooja, originally from Bengaluru, is working on an AI-based analytical tool aimed at women’s reproductive health. With numerous agreements on the horizon, she is contemplating a move to Hyderabad to advance her venture.

An encouraging outlook

The growing number of women-led AI startups in Hyderabad is setting the city apart not only at a national level but also on the global stage. L Maruti Shankar, CEO of 7 Seas Entertainment and a seasoned expert in digital and emerging technologies envisions a future where women AI entrepreneurs in India receive the same acclaim as their counterparts in other pioneering scientific domains. This optimistic perspective underscores the transformative potential inherent in these women-led startups.

Hyderabad’s tech landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation as women entrepreneurs take the helm in the AI sector. Armed with innovative solutions, robust support networks, and access to private funding, these startups are poised for continued success. As Hyderabad continues to serve as a model for gender diversity in technology, it is not unrealistic to envision a future where women AI entrepreneurs are celebrated and acknowledged on par with their peers in other trailblazing scientific fields.

