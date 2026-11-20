Tyler Robert Buchanan, 24, of Dundee, Scotland, was sentenced on Nov. 17 to 72 months in U.S. federal prison.

He is the fifth and final defendant sentenced in a phishing scheme that stole at least $11.6 million in cryptocurrency from victims across the US.

Judge Holcomb sets a December 11 restitution hearing

US District Judge John W. Holcomb in Santa Ana, California imposed the term. He scheduled a restitution hearing for Dec. 11.

Buchanan pleaded guilty April 17 to one count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He was arrested by Spanish police in May 2024 and has been in US custody since April 2025.

Noah Michael Urban, 22, of Palm Coast, Florida, pled guilty in April 2025 to three counts of fraud-related offenses and was sentenced to the longest sentence of 10 years.

Ahmed Hossam Eldin Elbadawy, 25, of College Station, Texas, was sentenced Sept. 18 to 45 months. Evans Onyeaka Osiebo, 22, of Dallas, got the same 45 months on Aug. 14.

Joel Martin Evans, 27, of Jacksonville, N.C., is serving a two-year sentence on a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge. The investigation was steered by the FBI, with assistance from Police Scotland and the national police of Spain.

Buchanan was among the arrested Scattered Spider members listed in an October 2024 Health and Human Services threat profile.

Two other members of Scattered Spider, Thalha Jubair and Owen Flowers, were jailed in Britain this year. The case involved a cyber attack on Transport for London.

Prosecutors tie the $11.6 million crypto theft to phishing texts and SIM swaps

From September 2021 to April 2023, the crew sent hundreds of phishing texts to employees of telecom, technology, interactive entertainment, cloud communications and crypto companies. Each message was purportedly from the worker’s employer or an outside IT or outsourcing vendor.

A phishing kit gleaned whatever staff entered into lookalike login pages and transmitted it to a Telegram channel run by Buchanan and another conspirator.

Those logins opened the door to employee accounts and company systems at a dozen or more firms. The crew took confidential information, in some cases names, email addresses and phone numbers.

Buchanan admitted that the group used that company data to identify and break into individual victims’ crypto accounts and wallets. SIM swaps bypassed their two-factor authentication.

A SIM swap is when a carrier is duped into moving a phone number onto a SIM card that the crook controls. The one-time codes sent by text then land with the thief.

The names and addresses of many victims were found in a device at Buchanan’s home in Scotland in April 2023. One text file contained a victim’s crypto seed phrases and logins.

The confirmed loss climbed from the ~$8 million cited when Buchanan pled guilty. “Those thefts had severe, life-altering consequences for many victims and underscore both the seriousness and far-reaching impact of this conspiracy,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Restrepo of the National Security Division. A London man was sentenced to two and a half years in October for his role in a SIM-swap ring that stole almost £200,000 from four people, Cryptopolitan reports.

A 22-year-old from Newport Beach, Calif., was sentenced in April to 70 months for laundering millions from a crypto fraud scheme.