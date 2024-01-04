U.S. bankruptcies soared in 2023 – but in 2024?

2023 was a year marked by a significant uptick in U.S. bankruptcy filings, a surge largely attributed to the aftermath of pandemic-era economic measures, tightening financial conditions, and rising interest rates. The data, released by Epiq AACER, paints a picture of an economy in flux, grappling with the residual effects of COVID-19 and a landscape shaped by higher borrowing costs. With a total of 445,186 filings recorded last year, the U.S. saw an 18% increase from 2022’s figures, indicating a shift in the financial stability of both businesses and individuals.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

Diving deeper into the data, it’s apparent that the spike in bankruptcies wasn’t just a ripple but a wave, particularly in the commercial sector. Chapter 11 filings, indicative of business reorganizations, shot up by a staggering 72% to 6,569, compared to 3,819 the previous year. Consumer filings followed suit, rising by 18% to 419,55 from 356,911 in 2022. This uptrend in bankruptcies, while significant, still falls short of the pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, which tallied at a whopping 757,816 filings.

The final month of 2023, however, showed a slight dip in total filings, dropping to 34,447 from November’s 37,860. Yet, this figure still marked a 16% increase from the same period a year earlier, underscoring the ongoing financial strain faced by many.

2024: A Year of Continued Uncertainty for the U.S.?

As we venture into 2024, the horizon appears dotted with both caution and hope. Experts, including Michael Hunter, vice president of Epiq AACER, anticipate the continuation of this upward trend in bankruptcy filings. The contributing factors are multifaceted: the dissipation of pandemic stimulus, rising costs of funds, higher interest rates, climbing delinquency rates, and a near-historic high in household debt, which stood at an alarming $17.3 trillion at the end of the third quarter, as reported by the New York Federal Reserve.

The financial landscape over the past two years has been significantly reshaped by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, a strategy employed to reel in soaring inflation rates. This monetary policy has led to tightened financial conditions for both businesses and households. Mortgage loan rates, for example, reached their peak since the turn of the century in the latter half of 2023.

However, the closing quarter of 2023 brought a glimmer of relief. Borrowing costs and overall financial conditions showed signs of easing, following signals from the Fed that it was nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle. Fed officials themselves hinted at potential rate cuts in the coming year, offering a ray of hope in an otherwise gloomy financial forecast.

The question that now looms large as we move further into 2024 is whether this trend of bankruptcy filings will continue its upward trajectory or start to plateau. With a complex interplay of economic factors at play, from lingering pandemic effects to evolving monetary policies, the path ahead remains uncertain.

What is clear, however, is that the U.S. economy is at a critical juncture. The decisions made by policymakers, the adaptability of businesses, and the resilience of consumers will all play pivotal roles in shaping the financial landscape of 2024. As we navigate these uncharted waters, the only certainty is change, and the need for agility and foresight has never been more pronounced. The year ahead promises to be one of challenge and opportunity, as the nation seeks to rebuild and redefine its economic future.