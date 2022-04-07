TL;DR Breakdown

• Athlete Aaron Rodgers discusses his Bitcoin expectations.

• Among the sports celebrities in attendance supporting crypto was the legendary tennis player Selena Williams.

The cryptocurrency market has come to the notice of sports celebrities such as the legendary tennis player Williams Serena and the most outstanding exponents in the National Football League, Beckham Jr, and Rodgers Aaron. The sports stars participated in the 2022 Bitcoin summit held last Thursday, where they discussed crypto-investments and what is expected for the coming years.

Among the opinions given at the event, Rodgers’ phrase stood out, where he recommended the use of BTC as a safeguard to protect personal funds against the global inflation rate.

Green Bay Packers quarterback gives good reviews on Bitcoin

Recently, Aaron Rodgers, who plays quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in the NFL, spoke positively about Bitcoin. According to Rodgers, the Fed continues to issue notes, and from his perspective, Bitcoin would be the perfect hedge against impending inflation. Rodgers hints he entered the crypto market a long time ago and is convinced that it is the best financial scheme. The sports star says that he is excited to see the new developments in the market and hopes that decentralized trading continues.

Among other sports celebrities on the covers was Beckham Jr, who occupies the position of Wide Receiver for the Los Angeles Rams team. The young man admits that he is new to the crypto market but would bet everything on Bitcoin. Beckham Jr finds it fantastic that people talk about BTC everywhere he goes.

Sports celebrities bet on crypto payments

The Bitcoin summit in the city of Miami brought together great sports celebrities such as Selena Williams. She believes that cryptos are evolving worldwide, and Bitcoin is the promoter of this movement.

Williams proposed to new crypto fans they should not necessarily buy a Bitcoin but small fractions that do not affect their financial status to join the markets. Williams concludes her interview by saying that cryptos provide many opportunities that make them unique.

Like Rodgers, the National Football League celebrities believed that the sports federation would talk about crypto payments. But this will only happen if the athletes intend to send the request to be questioned by the manager.

The Bitcoin Summit in 2022 likely had around 25,000 people in attendance, many of whom were from the city of Miami. But several business people attended the event to know about the BTC advances in the coming years.