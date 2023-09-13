SFER IK Museion Announces SFER IK AWARD 2023: $100,000 Prize for AI-Integrated Artwork

TL;DR Breakdown

SFER IK Museion, an innovative interdisciplinary creative hub developed by AZULIK, has officially introduced the SFER IK AWARD 2023. Artists worldwide now have the opportunity to vie for a prestigious award of $100,000 to promote the creation of AI-integrated artwork that explores themes such as biodiversity, cooperation between different species, ancestral knowledge, and the seamless fusion of science, technology, and the natural world.

Commencing on September 12, 2023, and concluding on November 17, 2023, artists hailing from diverse fields are encouraged to submit their proposals for consideration. The award offers financial support and a two-month residency, granting access to valuable on-site resources at AZULIK Uh May, a dynamic creative campus nestled in the heart of the Mayan jungle.

A forward-thinking initiative

The SFER IK AWARD, a manifestation of AZULIK’s dedication to nurturing culture and the arts, represents a visionary initiative that Roth, AZULIK’s founder and CEO, spearheads. Under the guidance of Creative Director Marcello Dantas, this award opens doors for artists to push the limits of technology and artistic expression within the breathtaking natural backdrop of the Mayan jungle.

An international panel of renowned artists and curators will be responsible for selecting the award’s recipient. Their decision will be highly anticipated and announced during the prestigious Miami Art Week. The jury will evaluate proposals based on the artist’s skillful integration of artificial intelligence, their exploration of the specified themes, and the practical feasibility of bringing their envisioned work to life.

Aside from the grand prize, SFER IK Museion extends the prospect of art residencies to the second and third-prize winners. This multi-tiered approach ensures that several artists have the chance to thrive, innovate, and contribute to the artistic landscape.

SFER IK the confluence of art and nature

SFER IK, situated in the ancient Mayan village of Uh May, epitomizes biomorphic architecture, blending seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Built entirely from locally sourced sustainable materials, it is a testament to the harmonious integration of human creativity and the environment. This holistic approach lies at the heart of the SFER IK AWARD’s vision, where artists are encouraged to create work that aligns with this ethos.

The application process is straightforward for artists eager to seize this incredible opportunity. Submit your proposals on the link on their website. The submission deadline is November 17, 2023, so aspiring artists are encouraged to act promptly.

AZULIK’s ongoing support

The SFER IK AWARD 2023 is just one facet of AZULIK’s unwavering commitment to the support and development of culture. As AZULIK prepares to unveil new museums in Tulum and AlUla, Saudi Arabia, this award underscores their dedication to fostering creativity, innovation, and the exploration of art’s boundless possibilities.

SFER IK Museion’s SFER IK AWARD 2023 announcement represents a significant milestone in art and technology. With a substantial prize, art residencies, and a focus on integrating artificial intelligence, this award encourages artists to pioneer new territory and redefine the boundaries of artistic expression.

The Mayan jungle, rich in biodiversity and ancestral wisdom, provides the perfect backdrop for this innovative endeavor. As the application window opens, artists from around the globe are invited to contribute to this exciting fusion of art, science, and nature.