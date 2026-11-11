Nvidia’s Jensen Huang returns to office amid Chinese spy mistress scandal.

Nvidia reportedly lost over $400 billion in market value as investors feared Jensen’s removal.

Jensen Huang returned to Nvidia’s headquarters after admitting to an extramarital affair.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang showed up at the company’s California headquarters on Monday, barely a day after admitting to an affair that has now landed him in the middle of an alleged Chinese espionage scandal.

Instead of avoiding his executives, Jensen opened their usual morning meeting with an apology, according to CNBC. He reportedly refused to take questions and went straight into business.

By Tuesday, he was still attending meetings, even with federal investigators examining the controversy and Nvidia’s quarterly earnings just one week away.

Nvidia hires outside lawyer as politicians demand Jensen’s resignation

Nvidia has brought in Joon Kim, an attorney at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to investigate the relationship. Joon previously handled an investigation involving sexual harassment accusations against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The FBI is reportedly examining the situation, too. However, the allegations about Chinese intelligence involvement have not been established as fact. Investigators have not publicly demonstrated that Jensen disclosed protected information or knowingly maintained contact with a foreign intelligence operative.

Senator Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican who serves on the Senate Banking Committee, believes the potential security implications are serious enough to warrant Jensen’s removal.

Kevin told Politico, “The potential for extortion is so tremendous that something as sensitive as Nvidia chips, I just think he’s got to go.”

However, the concern from the senator is not limited to marital infidelity. An undisclosed personal connection means that someone working on sensitive American technology will be open to blackmailing irrespective of whether espionage takes place or not.

In the meantime, Nvidia’s shareholders are having a very costly week.

It is said that Nvidia’s market cap has fallen by more than $400 billion, and everyone is wondering what will happen if Jensen is sacked.

There is also a management issue underlying this fear.

It is reported that Jensen has 60 people under him, and there seems to be no clear successor who can take up Jensen’s place at Nvidia.

Nvidia supplies the advanced processors that power artificial intelligence training, cloud computing, and enormous data centers. An unexpected leadership change could complicate decisions involving production, major customers, product launches, and international sales.

Jensen’s Chinese connections put billions in chip sales under scrutiny

The woman at the center of the allegations, identified as Alice, reportedly began her relationship with Jensen around 2023, as Cryptopolitan previously reported.

Alice and two family members including her husband and sister carried out business deals throughout China and Singapore to obtain access to Nvidia semiconductors.

These particular processors were especially important as the United States had placed restrictions on some exports to China because of fears that they would aid the Chinese in their military and intelligence services through the technology.

At the same time, Jensen had been trying to influence the American officials to lift such restrictions.

According to The Information, these attempts were linked to at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chip exports to Chinese companies. But that doesn’t mean that the relationship had an impact on the export policy or that these deals were illegal.

In December 2025, Trump finally lifted the ban on the sale of the Nvidia’s H200 chips to China, a ban that had been put in place during the Biden administration.

It is alleged that Jensen participated in the fundraiser event for Trump’s political allies at Mar-a-Lago where he donated approximately $25 million for the construction of the White House ballroom.

Another issue pertains to a classified government report overseen by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

According to the document, Alice was recruited by the Chinese Ministry of State Security.

China has rejected the allegations as politically motivated efforts to malign China.

There are also questions regarding the claims made by Nvidia in relation to the commercial nature of Jensen’s relationship with Alice. The directors of the company can be investigated further for knowingly providing false information.

Jensen, meanwhile, acknowledged his infidelity in Sunday’s email to employees and apologized to colleagues, investors, and relatives.

He has been married to his college sweetheart, Lori, for more than 40 years. Their two children and son-in-law also hold positions at Nvidia.

Jensen wrote, “To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done.”

Addressing his employees separately, Jensen also promised to “work to earn back your confidence.”