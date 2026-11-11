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Kraken’s xStocks Brings 200+ UK and EU Stocks Onchain, Pushing Total Past 1,500 Tokenized Assets

ByAnush JaferAnush Jafer 2 mins read
  • Kraken parent Payward has tokenized more than 200 UK and EU stocks, taking xStocks past 1,500 assets.
  • GTN handles custody, with each token backed 1:1 by the underlying share. Hong Kong listings come next.
  • At $1.107B, xStocks ranks third in tokenized stocks behind Binance and Ondo.

Kraken’s parent company Payward has announced in a press release that it’s going well past its roster of U.S. equities with the  launch of over 200 UK and EU stocks onchain through xStocks. The addition of these tokenized stocks lifts the total xStocks lineup above 1,500 assets across equities, ETFs and IPOs.  

Payward mentions that the first batch covers the most actively traded publicly listed companies in the UK and the European Union, with more to be added on a rolling basis. The tokens are tradable on Kraken and partner xStocks Alliance platforms and they also plug right into the DeFi platforms where xStocks already trade on Solana, Ethereum, Ton, Ink and X Layer.  All listed tokens are backed 1:1 by the underlying share and are held at a regulated custodian through Payward Services’ tokenization partnership with GTN, which handles execution and custody of the traditional assets. 

The LSE Plans to List xStocks in 2027

This launch comes after the news on Payward’s recent partnership with the London Stock Exchange and its plans to tokenize the 100 largest London-listed equities. The LSE plans to list xStocks and trade them on LSE 24 in 2027, subject to regulatory approval. 

xStocks first went live in June last year with tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. Fast forward to today and it now holds over $1.1 billion in assets under management with cumulative transaction volume crossing $45 billion and over 550,000 unique holders.  

Binance and Ondo Still Sit Ahead on Market Cap  

As of this writing, the market cap of tokenized stocks is approaching the $5 billion mark, sitting at $4.887 billion. When looking at the market by issuers, Binance bStocks is on top with $1.512 billion, followed by Ondo Finance at $1.398 billion. xStocks ranks third on this list with $1.107 billion or about 22% of the entire tokenized stocks market. The top three issuers make up around 82% of all tokenized stock value. 

Source: Token Terminal

The issuer rankings have also undergone a notable shift this year. Ondo Finance spent most of 2026 at the top, but Binance bStocks emerged as the fastest-growing contender, overtaking both Ondo and xStocks in October.

For xStocks, the addition of these new tickers will show just how much appetite exists for non U.S. tokenized equities. 

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Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Anush Jafer

Anush Jafer

Anush is a crypto research analyst and journalist with four years of experience in the industry. He covers stablecoins, on-chain analysis, regulatory developments and macro-driven crypto narratives. He also hosts Cryptopolitan’s live market streams and podcasts.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. The LSE Plans to List xStocks in 2027
2. Binance and Ondo Still Sit Ahead on Market Cap
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