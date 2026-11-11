Kraken’s xStocks Brings 200+ UK and EU Stocks Onchain, Pushing Total Past 1,500 Tokenized Assets

Kraken’s parent company Payward has announced in a press release that it’s going well past its roster of U.S. equities with the launch of over 200 UK and EU stocks onchain through xStocks. The addition of these tokenized stocks lifts the total xStocks lineup above 1,500 assets across equities, ETFs and IPOs.

Payward’s @xStocksFi is expanding beyond US tokenized equities.



In partnership with @GTNglobal, more than 200 of the UK and EU’s largest equities are now tokenized by xStocks, including HSBC, Shell, LVMH and Airbus.



The first international launch, with more markets to follow.… — Payward (@Payward) November 11, 2026

Payward mentions that the first batch covers the most actively traded publicly listed companies in the UK and the European Union, with more to be added on a rolling basis. The tokens are tradable on Kraken and partner xStocks Alliance platforms and they also plug right into the DeFi platforms where xStocks already trade on Solana, Ethereum, Ton, Ink and X Layer. All listed tokens are backed 1:1 by the underlying share and are held at a regulated custodian through Payward Services’ tokenization partnership with GTN, which handles execution and custody of the traditional assets.

The LSE Plans to List xStocks in 2027

This launch comes after the news on Payward’s recent partnership with the London Stock Exchange and its plans to tokenize the 100 largest London-listed equities. The LSE plans to list xStocks and trade them on LSE 24 in 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

xStocks first went live in June last year with tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. Fast forward to today and it now holds over $1.1 billion in assets under management with cumulative transaction volume crossing $45 billion and over 550,000 unique holders.

Binance and Ondo Still Sit Ahead on Market Cap

As of this writing, the market cap of tokenized stocks is approaching the $5 billion mark, sitting at $4.887 billion. When looking at the market by issuers, Binance bStocks is on top with $1.512 billion, followed by Ondo Finance at $1.398 billion. xStocks ranks third on this list with $1.107 billion or about 22% of the entire tokenized stocks market. The top three issuers make up around 82% of all tokenized stock value.

Source: Token Terminal

The issuer rankings have also undergone a notable shift this year. Ondo Finance spent most of 2026 at the top, but Binance bStocks emerged as the fastest-growing contender, overtaking both Ondo and xStocks in October.

For xStocks, the addition of these new tickers will show just how much appetite exists for non U.S. tokenized equities.