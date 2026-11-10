Nvidia hires former federal prosecutor to investigate Jensen Huang’s alleged Chinese spy affair

House Republicans threatened to subpoena Jensen unless he responds to their request for a closed-door briefing by November 11.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has brought in a former top federal prosecutor to investigate CEO Jensen Huang after reports linked a woman he had an affair with to Chinese intelligence.

The company’s independent directors said Tuesday that Joon H. Kim, a former acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, and his new law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, will lead the inquiry.

Their job is to find out whether sensitive company information or U.S. national security was put at risk.

Nvidia turns to outside lawyers as its stock takes another hit

The board said it had hired Joon and Wachtell to conduct the investigation announced Sunday. Joon joined the firm earlier this month, according to Law360, after previously serving as the top federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.

“The independent members of the NVIDIA Board have retained former acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” the directors said in their statement.

The review follows Jensen’s acknowledgment in a Sunday email to employees that he had a relationship with Alice Huang, an executive associated with Nvidia customer Megaspeed.

The New York Times and Financial Times reported that U.S. intelligence agencies monitored Alice and believed she was providing information to Beijing. Those are reported intelligence assessments, not findings made public by Nvidia’s investigators.

“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did,” Jensen wrote to staff.

He also told employees that he is American and supports U.S. national security. That message addressed his personal conduct, but it did not settle the question now facing investigators: whether anyone gained access to information they should never have seen.

Nvidia’s stock fell by 6% on Tuesday following Monday’s fall of 4%, as investors considered what the implications of a lengthy investigation might be for Nvidia and its CEO. Being forced out is one worry, but the board of directors has made no such announcement.

The reason that this is a problem is that Jensen is not just another CEO. He was one of the co-founders of Nvidia and has become the face of the company. Nvidia’s processors are used to train most AI models, and Nvidia has also become a big investor in AI start-ups. He shakes hands with presidents, discusses things with other CEOs, and is known in the industry as simply “Jensen.”

Congress demands answers while new details reach Trump

Critics and legislators have been putting pressure on Nvidia concerning the selling of AI chips to Chinese firms, which are under U.S. regulations.

The Information reported, citing corporate records and two people who know Alice, that Jensen’s connections helped facilitate shipments of at least $7.5 billion in Nvidia chips through Chinese companies. The report raises another question for investigators: whether personal relationships and business dealings crossed a line, and if so, where.

Three senior House Republicans want to hear from Jensen behind closed doors. Brian Mast, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joined John Moolenaar of the Select China Committee and Rick Crawford of the Intelligence Committee in asking him to brief Congress about his connection to Alice.

“Recent reports raise significant national security concerns regarding the PRC’s access to sensitive U.S. technology and information. It is vital that Congress determines the extent to which U.S. national security has been placed at risk,” the lawmakers said.

Jensen will have until November 11 to respond and set up a date for the meeting behind closed doors. Brian told ABC News on Tuesday that he was willing to go ahead with a subpoena if the CEO didn’t cooperate.

For his part, Trump was apparently forewarned about the affair months ago. According to a report in The New York Times, Trump, who was at the time secretary of state and national security adviser, was told about the intelligence by Marco Rubio aboard Air Force One in May.

The warning reportedly came shortly before Jensen joined Trump on a trip to Beijing, after a last-minute invitation from the president. Other major technology executives traveled with the delegation.

According to the Times, that was at least the second time in seven months Trump had been briefed on intelligence concerning Jensen and Alice.