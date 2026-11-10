LATEST NEWS
  • IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
    Business
  • Microsoft lobbies Trump to drop Chinese optical transceiver ban
    Tech
  • Apple and Google ship same-day security fixes as crypto wallet attacks mount
    News
  • US inflation comes in hotter than expected at 0.4% as Wall Street braces for another Fed rate hike
    Economy
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • Anthropic to raise up to $64 billion from IPO , targets $1 trillion valuation
    Anthropic targets $1.4 trillion valuation in up to $64.4 billion IPO
    News
  • SoftBank hits $7 billion quarterly loss due to AI concerns for US data centers
    SoftBank posts $7 billion quarterly loss as AI bets sour
    News
  • Securitize revenue rises 13% to $18.6M in its second-best quarter ever.
    Securitize revenue rises 13% to $18.6M in its second-best quarter ever
    Business

IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients

ByHannah CollymoreHannah Collymore 3 mins read
IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
  • IBM and Microsoft launched Imagine Enterprise, a platform pairing more than 6,000 IBM Consulting agents with Microsoft’s cloud, security and AI tools, plus forward-deployed engineers from both firms.
  • It targets regulated industries like financial services, insurance and retail.
  • The launch pushes two incumbents deeper into the engineer-embedding race that OpenAI, Anthropic, AWS and Microsoft’s own Frontier unit opened earlier in 2026.

IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced Tuesday that they launched Imagine Enterprise.

The agentic platform is being marketed as a tool to build and govern AI systems internally, drawing from more than 6,000 pre-built AI agents and engineers from both tech giants.

What IBM and Microsoft are offering Imagine Enterprise customers

The sales pitch for the Imagine Enterprise platform by IBM and Microsoft is directed at regulated industries looking to fold the steps between AI pilots and production.

The platform runs on technology from the partner companies, with the agent library supplied by IBM Consulting and its IBM Consulting Advantage as the delivery platform, while Microsoft Foundry, GitHub Copilot, Copilot Studio, Fabric and Azure also run in the background.

Microsoft Entra, Purview and Defender handle identity, governance and security, and engineers from both companies available to be deployed for qualifying engagements.

IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
Main features of Imagine Enterprise. Source: Imagine Enterprise press release by IBM

The platform already carries templates for companies in the financial services, insurance and retail sectors, with public sector, manufacturing, energy, and mobility to be rolled out at a later date, per reports.

SEI, the Nasdaq-listed asset manager that oversees roughly $2 trillion as of September 30, 2026, is among the early firms testing it.

Senior vice president and head of IBM Consulting Mohamad Ali noted the evolution of what clients expect of the AI they deploy, noting that they “want to build an agentic business,” moving on from when they were looking “for AI that simply helps people do the same work a little faster.”

Firms are repackaging how they sell AI to enterprise clients

The Palantir playbook of sending a vendor’s own technical staff to work inside customers’ stacks (forward-deployed engineering) rather than just selling software, has become the go-to for firms selling enterprise-grade AI in 2026.

OpenAI and Anthropic have walked this path already this year, backed by about $4 billion and $1.5 billion respectively. Amazon Web Services’ unit received a billion-dollar pledge, while the Microsoft Frontier Company launched in July with $2.5 billion and about 6,000 industry and engineering experts on its staff.

The forward-deployed engineering selling point lands with potential clients because of the scarcity of expertise. As reported by TechCrunch, citing the executive search firm Christian & Timbers, there are only about 2,000 U.S. engineers with the right mix of sector knowledge and applied AI skill to reliably deliver returns.

Rodrigo Kede Lima, who leads Microsoft Frontier Company, after spending more than 20 years at IBM until 2020, backed “organizations that can turn their data, industry expertise, and AI into action” to win the enterprise AI race.

According to reports around the time Frontier launched in July, Microsoft had a lineup of potential delivery partners that included Accenture, Capgemini, EY, KPMG and PwC.

Microsoft Frontier Company has pitched itself as model-diverse, running systems from OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft and open-source projects.

Sold on governance for regulated buyers

The sales pitch leans on control, which matters most to banks, insurers and other heavily regulated buyers. Most CIOs have not done the redesign an agent-era workforce needs: Gartner found only 4% have implemented plans to adjust roles for a mixed human-agent workforce.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna framed the gap on the company’s third-quarter 2026 earnings call in October. “Organizations are recognizing that AI is only as effective as the system around it,” he told investors, pointing to the data, workflows and infrastructure surrounding a model rather than the model itself.

Imagine Enterprise is available through IBM Consulting delivery, co-innovation engagements or self-management.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

FAQs

What is Imagine Enterprise?

It is an agentic AI platform from IBM and Microsoft that lets companies build and govern AI agents across their data and workflows, combining more than 6,000 pre-built IBM Consulting agents with Microsoft's AI, cloud and security technologies.

Which industries does it target first?

The initial industry-specific frameworks cover financial services, insurance and retail, with possible expansion to manufacturing, energy, the public sector and mobility.

Who runs Microsoft Frontier Company?

Rodrigo Kede Lima, president of Microsoft Frontier Company, who spent more than 20 years at IBM before leaving in 2020 and later led Microsoft's Asia business.

Share this article
Hannah Collymore

Hannah Collymore

Hannah is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of blog writing and event reporting experience in the crypto space. At Cryptopolitan, Hannah contributes to the news page, reporting and analyzing the latest developments in DeFi, RWA, crypto regulation, AI and frontier tech industries. She graduated from Arcadia university with a degree in Business Administration.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. What IBM and Microsoft are offering Imagine Enterprise customers
2. Firms are repackaging how they sell AI to enterprise clients
3. Sold on governance for regulated buyers
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides