LATEST NEWS
  • TSMC approves $1 billion bet split between Anthropic’s IPO and OpenAI’s private round
    Business
  • IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
    Business
  • Microsoft lobbies Trump to drop Chinese optical transceiver ban
    Tech
  • Apple and Google ship same-day security fixes as crypto wallet attacks mount
    News
SELECTED FOR YOU
  • IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
    IBM and Microsoft launch Imagine Enterprise to embed AI engineers in clients
    Business
  • Anthropic to raise up to $64 billion from IPO , targets $1 trillion valuation
    Anthropic targets $1.4 trillion valuation in up to $64.4 billion IPO
    News
  • SoftBank hits $7 billion quarterly loss due to AI concerns for US data centers
    SoftBank posts $7 billion quarterly loss as AI bets sour
    News

TSMC approves $1 billion bet split between Anthropic’s IPO and OpenAI’s private round

ByHannah CollymoreHannah Collymore 2 mins read
TSMC approves $1 billion bet split between Anthropic’s IPO and OpenAI’s private round
  • TSMC’s board approved two $500 million investments on November 10.
  • One of the investments buys shares in Anthropic at its IPO price and the other buys OpenAI preferred stock.
  • OpenAI and Anthropic are TSMC’s two biggest indirect AI customers.

TSMC (NYSE: TSM) will buy up to $500 million of Anthropic shares and up to $500 million of OpenAI stock, its board decided on Tuesday.

This makes the world’s biggest chip maker a direct investor in two rival AI companies just as both are raising money. Both companies also rely, at least indirectly, on TSMC’s factories.

Will TSMC buy Anthropic and OpenAI shares?

A filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10 shows that TSMC’s board has decided to buy Anthropic common shares at the price set in Anthropic’s initial public offering (IPO), up to $500 million. The same filing says that TSMC will buy up to $500 million of OpenAI preferred stock.

Anthropic made its IPO papers public on October 26 and started meeting investors on November 9. The plan was to price the deal the next week and list before Thanksgiving. The company reportedly had a goal of raising up to $100 billion at a $2 trillion value, but one shareholder wanted a value closer to $1 trillion.

Anthropic’s third-quarter revenue was $16.8 billion, up 45% from the quarter before, representing a slower increase than the triple-digit growth it had earlier in the year. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) are running the deal, and TSMC will pay whatever price they set.

OpenAI reportedly closed about $11 billion at a $1.25 trillion value, with the money sent on Friday, November 6. The round could grow to about $20 billion in the coming weeks.

Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI first aimed for $30 billion or more at a $1.4 trillion value. The target fell as investors grew nervous about AI infrastructure spending and possible data-center rules after the U.S. midterm elections. OpenAI plans to go public in 2027, and President Greg Brockman has pointed to that year as realistic.

Notably, OpenAI already sent chip designs to TSMC to be made in February 2025, as part of an effort to depend less on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Can TSMC afford these investments?

TSMC’s board has also approved about $40.9 billion in spending for 2027 and another $500 million for an investment company focused on the chip supply chain.

The company’s finances are growing rapidly with a reported $46.72 billion in third-quarter revenue. That figure represents a 50.9% increase from a year earlier. Net profit was about $23.86 billion, or about $0.92 per share.

TSMC’s October sales alone added up to about $18.35 billion, up by 59.7% from October 2025, according to the company’s monthly report. The company’s board also set a cash dividend of about $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

FAQs

How much is TSMC investing in Anthropic and OpenAI?

Up to $500 million in each, for a combined ceiling of $1 billion, according to TSMC's November 10 board resolutions filed with the SEC. The Anthropic stake buys common shares at the IPO price; the OpenAI stake buys preferred stock.

What valuation is OpenAI raising at?

OpenAI closed about $11 billion at a $1.25 trillion valuation, with funds wired on November 6. That fell short of its earlier goal of $30 billion or more at a $1.4 trillion valuation.

When is Anthropic going public?

Anthropic filed publicly on October 26, launched its roadshow on November 9, and aimed to price its IPO the following week and list before Thanksgiving.

Share this article
Hannah Collymore

Hannah Collymore

Hannah is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of blog writing and event reporting experience in the crypto space. At Cryptopolitan, Hannah contributes to the news page, reporting and analyzing the latest developments in DeFi, RWA, crypto regulation, AI and frontier tech industries. She graduated from Arcadia university with a degree in Business Administration.

TABLE OF CONTENT
1. Will TSMC buy Anthropic and OpenAI shares?
2. Can TSMC afford these investments?
Share this article
MORE … NEWS
SHOW ALL
chat gpt

5 Ingenious Applications of ChatGPT And What You Should Do About Them
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
ai powered solutions

93% Business Leaders Favor AI-Powered Solutions for Brand Sustainability Management, Reuters
3 years ago Tech John Palmer
France's ai ecosystem

Here’s How Macron Supports France’s Vibrant and Productive AI Ecosystem
3 years ago Tech Glory Kaburu
generative ai

Bloomberg Estimates the Generative AI Market to Reach $1.3 Trillion by 2032
3 years ago Tech Aamir Sheikh
  • Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Bitcoin ETF vs. Ethereum ETF: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase.
    What Is Base? The Ethereum Layer-2 Network Launched by Coinbase
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin: Key Technical Differences
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    What Is TVL (Total Value Locked) in Crypto?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    How to Read a Crypto Whitepaper?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides
  • Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Ripple vs. XRP vs. XRP Ledger: What’s the Difference?
    Learn Crypto: Beginner Guides