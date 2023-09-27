NTT DOCOMO Achieves 5G Milestone with GPU-Accelerated Wireless Network

TLDR NTT DOCOMO launches groundbreaking 5G network with GPU tech, boosting speed and efficiency.

In an unprecedented development, Japanese telecommunications leader NTT DOCOMO has successfully launched the world’s premier 5G network empowered by graphics processing unit (GPU)-enhanced wireless technology. This remarkable accomplishment represents a monumental stride in the evolution of 5G networks, ushering in a new era of dynamic, efficient, and adaptable wireless communication.

This historic feat was made attainable through the collaborative endeavors of 13 prominent technology firms, unified under the banner of the 5G Open RAN Ecosystem Experience (OREX) service brand. Among these tech giants are Nvidia Corp., Fujitsu Global, and Wind River Systems Inc., all contributing their expertise to propel the development of this state-of-the-art technology.

The deployment of a 5G network through Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) technology signifies a paradigm shift in the telecommunications industry. Open RAN’s central tenet liberates networks from the confines of traditional single-vendor setups that have historically dominated the sector. This transformative shift empowers multiple vendors to collaborate seamlessly, effectively breaking the chains of vendor dependence.

Unleashing Open RAN potential

The introduction of Open RAN technology heralds a new era of innovation and cost-efficiency. Historically, single-vendor setups imposed high operational costs and arguably impeded the pace of innovation within the telecommunications domain. However, with Open RAN, diverse companies can collaborate in deploying wireless networks, fostering a dynamic ecosystem that cultivates innovation.

Japan’s recently launched 5G network integrates a high-performance 5G virtual Radio Access Network (vRAN) developed by Fujitsu, harnessing Nvidia’s Aerial 5G vRAN stack and converged accelerators. This groundbreaking network is entirely software-defined and cloud-based, endowing operators with the capability to dynamically allocate resources in response to mobile users’ fluid data traffic patterns.

Seamless integration of AI and machine learning

A prominent feature of this cutting-edge network is the seamless integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, facilitating automatic network slicing and significantly enhancing service quality, resource allocation, and user experience. The network can adapt in real-time based on user traffic conditions. All are orchestrated through software updates.

The addition of GPU accelerators to wireless networks yields substantial dividends. NTT DOCOMO reports potential cost reductions of up to 30%, a 50% improvement in network design utilization, and enhanced power consumption and efficiency. It’s akin to designing a high-performance vehicle that consumes half the fuel while delivering top-tier performance.

Nvidia’s adaptable Aerial platform

Nvidia’s Aerial platform is purpose-built for software-defined, GPU-boosted, and cloud-native 5G networks. Its versatility accommodates GPU acceleration for the 5G stack and various applications over time. Collaborations with partners like Fujitsu enable the seamless execution of both virtual RAN applications and AI applications on the same hardware.

Wind River, another pivotal partner in this transformative endeavor, provides a robust cloud platform for deploying the OREX 5G vRAN. Wind River Studio, underpinned by open-source technology, furnishes operators with a comprehensive solution for deploying and managing 5G networks globally.

Commercial viability demonstrated

The successful deployment of this groundbreaking 5G network in Japan marks an inaugural step in showcasing the commercial viability of these transformative technologies, all within a multi-vendor partnership. NTT DOCOMO packages these innovations under the OREX brand, affording network operators three distinct packages: OREX RAN for virtualized radio base stations and wireless equipment, OREX SMO for software enabling autonomous equipment operation, and OREX Services for the seamless adoption of Open RAN.

One of the principal advantages for operators choosing OREX is the freedom to select vendors without grappling with integration concerns. NTT DOCOMO, in collaboration with its partners, adeptly manages the intricate integration process, paving the way for more efficient, adaptable, and user-friendly networks.