logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Nigeria is finally planning an official framework for crypto and ICOs

Nigeria is finally planning an official framework for crypto and

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says in a recent report that it is going to issue an official legal framework for stablecoins and ICOs.
  • The central bank recognizes that digital currencies based on the blockchain or DLT are technological and economic breakthroughs.

The most populous nation on the African continent, Nigeria, has finally officially revealed that it intends to publish a legislative framework that would regulate stablecoins and initial coin offerings (ICOs), a recent report from the country’s central bank shows.

Given that stablecoins have a good chance of becoming a successful payment method in the nation, the report asserts that there is a need to establish a framework in order to accommodate this possibility.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on the other hand, believes that initial coin offerings (ICOs) have the potential to become a novel method of financing capital projects, peer-to-peer lending, and crowdfunding. As a result, the adoption of a solution for investment that is based on an ICO necessitates the establishment of a regulatory framework.

If implemented properly and supported with the right rules and regulations, ICOs could be turned into Financial Instruments and Investment Options, creating a new way to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and raise capital.

Central Bank of Nigeria

Nigeria’s central bank says blockchain is innovative

The central bank acknowledged in its report that digital currencies built on the blockchain or distributed ledger technology (DLT) are technical and economic innovations.

These innovations have the potential to enable value transfers to be made quickly and inexpensively without the need for a central intermediary, and they also have the potential to improve trust, simplicity, operational efficiency, and customer experience.

The CBN has said that it would keep researching and developing the conditions necessary for the successful deployment of a CBDC. In order to encourage innovation, the bank will explore whether or not API integration on CBDC is applicable.

The central bank views it as a possible catalyst for reform in the economy as a whole. It anticipates that full implementation of the currency will be possible within three to five years.

Potential Smart Contract solutions would be watched in other nations and/or regions, and a plan would be developed if or when viable use cases were found in other locations.

The bank promises to consult with key stakeholders to research and put into action potential solutions for remittances that make use of blockchain technology.

In order to collaborate with these industry stakeholders, the bank says it is going to prepare a position paper that will identify prospective use cases, implementation techniques, and deadlines.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid

Jai Hamid is an enthusiastic writer whose current area of interest is the blockchain sector. Whenever she is not reading or writing, you can find her tending to her plants in the garden. She strongly believes that crypto is going to transform the world for the better.

Related News

Hot Stories

Nigeria is finally planning an official framework for crypto and ICOs
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish maintains a downtrend as DOGE declines to $0.07624
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top 7 blockchain and cryptocurrency trends in 2023
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK experiences bullish momentum at $6.1
10 January, 2023
2 mins read
Nepal orders ISPs to block crypto-related websites and apps
10 January, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best crypto memes of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Best crypto threads of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - January 9th
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Top 5 FTX films and documentaries in production
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Hong Kong administration to offer tokenized green bonds for Institutional Investors
09 January, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here