“Be more” is the theme of Lionel Messi’s first campaign as Socios.com’s newest Global Brand Ambassador.

Lionel Messi’s partnership with the company will last for three years

Lionel Messi has inked a major multi-year, $20 million sponsorship agreement with fan token platform Socios.com. The partnership will see Messi promote the use of fan tokens, which give supporters access to exclusive experiences and rewards.

Messi secures $20m crypto deal

As part of a larger campaign to encourage sports fans to share their enthusiasm for their favorite teams in an empowered and active community, Messi will promote the fan token platform to his 400 million followers as part of a worldwide marketing campaign. Starting with a campaign to establish the brand, Messi is expected to appear in many educational and promotional videos throughout his career.

Commenting on the contract deal, Messi expressed his delights in his new ambassadorial assignment, saying:

Fans deserve to be recognized for their support. They deserve opportunities to influence the teams they love .Socios.com exists to enhance the fan experience, to enable fans to ‘be more. I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.

Socios.com in sports

Socios.com is the world’s first fan-voting platform for sport, with over 50 million fans worldwide. The global community of fans at ‘socios.com’ numbers in the millions and comes from all over the world. The brand’s aim to transform sports fan engagement by moving fans from passive spectators to active participants is one aspect of a broader plan to make sports a more memorable experience.

Alexandre Dreyfus, the founder, and CEO of Socios.com, said his hopes for a collaboration with Messi, one of the most popular and successful footballers in history, is an important step for the company. He said that the company is immensely proud to have Lionel Messi as its Global Brand Ambassador. He recommended Messi for his passion for sports, and his dedication to his fans is unrivaled, and they believe this partnership will help them reach new heights as they continue working to make themselves the ultimate destination for football fans around the world.

According to a report, Lionel Messi has embraced the trend among worldwide sports figures of diving into the cryptocurrency industry in order to integrate football with crypto companies. In previous eras, other athletes have followed similar paths.

Nonetheless, as a result of the agreement, Messi will become Socios’s new worldwide brand ambassador. For the next three years, Lionel Messi will be required to promote the company as an ambassador. There was no discussion about cryptocurrency payments, however.

Overall, Socios has partnerships with more than 130 sporting organizations. Everton FC, a prominent English football team, has recently collaborated with Chiliz, a blockchain platform for sports and entertainment, to create a fan token “$EFC” on Socios.com.The company also plans to expand gamification on its app by releasing a slew of sports-themed mobile games and restricting access to Fan Token holders.