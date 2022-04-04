TL;DR breakdown

Popular hardware wallet provider Ledger is looking to harness the metaverse technology to spread awareness and education about cryptocurrency further. According to reports on Monday, the wallet company has partnered with The Sandbox to promote crypto education and security in its virtual world.

Ledger to spread crypto awareness in metaverse

In the announcement, Ledger’s Chief Experience Officer, Ian Rogers, said that the new partnership had an ultimate goal of bringing security to The Sandbox (SAND) users and providing Ledger with a virtual platform to educate people about cryptocurrency and measures to secure the assets.

Self-custody really gives you personal freedom, but it’s also responsibility. You have to take it super seriously so that you keep that right and don’t lose it. Rogers added

In addition to spreading crypto knowledge, Rogers mentioned that the hardware wallet company would provide SAND owners with the custom Nano S hardware wallets. It is important to note that the company has continued to expand beyond horizons. Recently, Nuvei Corporation announced that it has partnered with the wallet company to enable direct on-ramps for 125+ cryptocurrencies with all the leading fiat funding options via its Simplex by Nuvei solution.

Rooting crypto education

The Sandbox’s partnership today is a step in the right direction, especially because interest and investments in cryptocurrency have been rising. Digital currencies are perceived as the “future of money,” and more awareness about this emerging asset can help to lower the barriers to entry.

In November, New York Mayor Eric Adams expressed his support for crypto education in America. He was astounded by the number of American youths who aren’t aware of digital currencies and urged schools in the country to embrace cryptocurrency and blockchain education. Adams also believes that crypto is the new medium of transaction.