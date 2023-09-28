Tech Leaders to Explore Generative AI at Technology & Innovation APAC 2023

TLDR Forrester announces the complete conference agenda for Technology & Innovation APAC 2023, emphasizing the importance of generative AI in business growth.

The event will feature industry leaders and thought-provoking sessions, providing tech executives with insights into harnessing emerging technologies for competitive advantage.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Union Bank of the Philippines to receive Technology Strategy Impact and Enterprise Architecture Awards for their customer-centric technology strategies.

Sydney, Australia – Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR), a leading research and advisory firm, has unveiled the full conference agenda for Technology & Innovation APAC 2023, scheduled to take place both in-person and digitally from October 31 to November 1, 2023. This eagerly anticipated event aims to equip technology leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, with a strong focus on harnessing the potential of generative AI.

In the ever-changing world of business, it has become increasingly imperative for leaders to not only meet the current needs of their customers but also anticipate future demands and opportunities. Forrester asserts that aligning a company’s technology strategy with its core business priorities is essential for fostering customer value and driving growth. The organization emphasizes the importance of proactively exploring emerging technologies like generative AI to transform existing business practices in unprecedented ways.

The mission of tech & innovation APAC 2023

At the heart of Technology & Innovation APAC 2023 lies the mission to empower chief information officers, chief technology officers, chief digital officers, and other technology leaders in crafting and executing technology strategies that drive business growth. This year, the event will also celebrate the achievements of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), who will be honored with Forrester’s Technology Strategy Impact Award and Enterprise Architecture Award for Asia Pacific, respectively. These awards recognize organizations that have successfully executed outcome-driven, customer-centric technology strategies to accelerate business growth.

The event’s agenda includes keynote presentations from renowned Forrester and industry thought leaders, such as Aboitiz Equity Ventures CISO Charmaine Valmonte, Stela Solar, director of the Australia National AI Centre, Kathryn King, general manager of the Australia eSafety Technology and Strategy Group, and George F. Colony, founder and CEO of Forrester, who will give the opening presentation on “The GenAI Imperative.”

Highlights from the conference agenda

Technology’s Vital Role In The Customer-Obsessed Growth Engine: This keynote session explores how technology collaboration between tech leaders and marketing, digital, sales, product, and customer experience colleagues can drive growth.

Reflecting On Australia’s AI Ecosystem Momentum: In a rapidly changing AI landscape, this session will examine strategies for developing and deploying responsible AI solutions to seize opportunities while mitigating risks.

Leadership Is Not About Getting Lost In Each New Technology: This session delves into fostering a learning culture that encourages experimentation with new technologies while maintaining psychological safety.

The Promise And Peril Of Generative AI For Tech: Beyond ChatGPT, this panel discussion explores various facets of generative AI, including image generation, data generation for scientific exploration, and TuringBots that generate code, shedding light on its implications for tech organizations.

Predictions 2024: In this session, Forrester will provide insights and predictions for the upcoming year, guiding attendees on how to leverage these insights to outpace competitors.

Exploring the future with generative AI insights

According to Sam Higgins, the principal analyst at Forrester and the host of the event, technology leaders are under significant pressure to leverage emerging technologies like generative AI to maintain their organizations’ competitive edge. Higgins highlighted that Technology & Innovation APAC will serve as a platform for tech leaders to gain insights into immediate and future applications of generative AI. Also, the event will disseminate best practices for prioritizing technology investments that expedite value realization and enable the development of robust, adaptable, and innovative strategies fostering long-term growth.

Attendees who join in person will have the opportunity to participate in facilitated discussions, gain exclusive 1:1 access to Forrester analysts, and engage in special sessions such as the Women’s Leadership Forum and the Executive Leadership Exchange. Digital attendees will enjoy full access to all conference sessions and sponsors via the event platform.

In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, Forrester’s Technology & Innovation APAC 2023 promises to be a pivotal event for technology leaders looking to stay ahead of the curve and harness the power of generative AI to drive their organizations toward sustained growth.