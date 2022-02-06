TL; DR Breakdown

Since the creation of Bitcoin, digital assets have thrived, becoming one of the most sought after in the financial market. This metric alone places Bitcoin heads and tails above every other financial commodity in the market. Despite all this, some shadows of doubt are cast around Bitcoin and the entire crypto market. This is in terms of regulation and acceptance by all across the world. In the latest interview, the CEO of Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, gives his insight into regulation in the crypto space and how the future of money can be shaped.

Ray Dalio presently doubles as the CEO of Bridgewater and its investment officer. The firm houses clientele ranging from governments, pensions, endowments, and others. At the interview, David Rubenstein, the host, asked Dalio about his views on the impact of digital assets in the world. Dalio responded by saying it is an exciting event and more people are holding their money, if not all in Bitcoin, including himself. Dalio mentioned that he was thinking of holding several digital assets, but he decided against it due to its traceable feature. In his last sentence, Dalio said that he feels more governments across the world will outlaw digital assets soon.

The Bridgewater CEO mentioned that the size of the crypto sector is also another concern for countries. With that, most of them spend too much time on digital assets. This is not the first time Dalio will be of this school of thought. At an interview at the beginning of the year, the Bridgewater CEO used the previous outlaw of precious metals like Gold and Silver as a yardstick. Using that, he noted that Bitcoin is not too big to go the path that the metals once went. Talking about the future of money, Dalio said that the world is evolving, and new monies are making their way to the financial sector.