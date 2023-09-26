New Board Aims to Help Navy Integrate Robotics and AI Technologies into Operations

TLDR Kneron secures $49 million to challenge Nvidia in the AI chip market with a focus on edge computing.

The United States Navy is on a mission to navigate the seas of innovation as it seeks to leverage the potential of robots and artificial intelligence (AI) in its operations. To facilitate this ambitious endeavor, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has introduced the Navy’s new Science and Technology Board. Comprising 17 members, including experts in various fields, this board aims to collaborate closely with the Navy and Marine Corps to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge science and technology into their daily operations. In this article, we will explore the board’s mission, objectives, and its potential impact on the future of naval operations.

Navigating multi-domain challenges

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro emphasizes the unique set of challenges the Department of the Navy faces as it operates across multiple domains – sea, air, land, space, and cyberspace. These challenges require innovative solutions that can enhance the Navy’s capabilities in an ever-evolving landscape of global security. The Science and Technology Board is poised to play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges by harnessing the power of emerging technologies.

Adapting science and tech into real-world operations

Richard Danzig, the chairman of the Science and Technology Board and a former Navy secretary, outlined the primary objective of the board: to “absorb” and adapt science and technology into the Navy and Marine Corps’ day-to-day operations. This mission is not merely about introducing new gadgets but rather about reshaping the way the Navy operates.

Danzig highlights that the board’s focus is on identifying real-world problems within the Navy and Marine Corps and examining how they are currently incorporating new technologies. The board recognizes that it’s not enough to just introduce technology; it needs to ensure that these innovations are effectively integrated and utilized by the admirals, generals, sailors, and Marines who are on the front lines.

Amplifying efforts and providing validation

The board, consisting of civilian experts from various fields, sees itself as a valuable resource for the Navy and Marine Corps. Their role is to amplify existing efforts, validate strategies, and suggest alternatives where necessary. In essence, they aim to act as a bridge between cutting-edge technology and practical naval operations.

This approach aligns with the broader trend across military organizations globally. Armed forces are increasingly turning to AI, robotics, and automation to enhance their capabilities, from autonomous submarines to AI-assisted decision-making processes.

Examples of integration

While the specifics of how the Navy plans to integrate technology are not outlined in detail, there are several areas where robots and AI could have a significant impact:

Unmanned vehicles: Autonomous drones and underwater vehicles could assist in reconnaissance, surveillance, and even delivering supplies in challenging environments.

Maintenance and repairs: Robotics could be used for the maintenance and repair of ships and submarines, reducing downtime and increasing operational readiness.

Cybersecurity: AI-driven systems can enhance the Navy’s cybersecurity measures, protecting critical infrastructure and data from cyber threats.

Decision support: AI algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data to provide decision-makers with insights, helping them make informed choices in complex situations.

Training and simulation: Virtual reality and AI-powered simulations can aid in training sailors and Marines for various scenarios, making them more prepared for real-world situations.

Collaboration for a Stronger Future

The Science and Technology Board represents a collaborative effort between civilian experts and military leaders, emphasizing the importance of synergy in achieving the Navy’s goals. This partnership seeks to harness innovation, increase operational efficiency, and ensure that the Navy remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

The establishment of the Navy’s Science and Technology Board signifies a significant step towards the integration of robots and artificial intelligence into naval operations. As technology continues to evolve at a rapid pace, the Navy recognizes the need to adapt and innovate in order to maintain its effectiveness and relevance in an ever-changing world. With the expertise of civilian experts and the dedication of military personnel, the Navy is poised to embark on a transformative journey that will shape the future of naval warfare and security. As the board begins its work, the world watches with anticipation to see how this fusion of science, technology, and military expertise will redefine the capabilities and readiness of the United States Navy and Marine Corps.