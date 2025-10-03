🔥 30 Days Free → Pro Trading Community (Normally $100/mo) JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
BTCETHSOL

Bitcoin, Ether ETFs rebound with nearly $1B in fresh money

2 mins read
826497
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs rebound with nearly $1B in fresh money

Contents

1. Bitcoin ETFs score $627 million
2. SEC closure delays altcoin ETF season
Share link:

In this post:

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs drew nearly $1 billion in a single day.
  • BlackRock’s IBIT dominated, taking in $466.5 million, lifting its total haul to $61.8 billion since launch.
  • The US government shutdown has stalled new ETF approvals, freezing applications for Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin products.

Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are back in demand among investors. These ETFs combined for nearly a single-day haul of $1 billion while Washington’s budget gridlock slowed down the approval pipeline for new crypto products.

October 2 saw Bitcoin ETFs posting net inflows of $627 million, marking their fourth consecutive day of gains. Bitcoin price has managed to surge from below the $110,000 levels to hit the $120,000 mark in these last days. The cumulative crypto market cap went on to climb over $4.1 trillion investors’ sentiment turned bullish.

Bitcoin ETFs score $627 million

According to SoSoValue data, BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) led BTC ETFs inflow with $466.5 million intake. This pushed its total inflow since launch to $61.8 billion. Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $89.6 million in inflows, bringing its historical tally to $12.6 billion.

Ark’s ARKB reported $45.18 million in inflows while Bitwise’s BITB posted $11.17 million in inflows. Grayscale’s BTC and GBTC both recorded inflows of $10.1 million and $2.85 million, respectively.

As of this week, Bitcoin ETFs collectively manage $161 billion in assets. This represents around 6.7% of the total BTC market cap. Year-to-date inflows stand at $22.8 billion, with $58.4 billion since inception.

Bitcoin price has surged by more than 10% in the last 7 days. BTC is trading at an average price of $120,460 at press time. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 6% to stand at $72.4 billion.

See also  SUI and Ethena (ENA) lead $773 million token unlocks this week
Bitcoin, Ether ETFs rebound with nearly $1B in fresh money
Bitcoin ETFs inflow. Source: SoSoValue Data

Ethereum ETFs also saw heavy demand, pulling in $307 million on the same day. It marked a parallel four-day streak of net inflows. The rebound comes after a patchy September for digital assets, with traders now watching if Ether can build momentum ahead of any new product launches.

BlackRock’s ETHA recorded over $177 million of inflows, leading the upward run for ETH ETFs. Fidelity went on to rake in $60 million in the last session, while Bitwise’s ETHW posted $46.4 million of inflows.

Ethereum price has spiked by over 15% over the last 7 days. ETH is trading at an average price of $4,532 at press time. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 3% to $46 billion.

Earlier, Cryptopolitan reportedly that VanEck filed to set up a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF under Delaware trust law. It is the first step toward potential approval by the SEC.

SEC closure delays altcoin ETF season 

But while inflows are heating up, the broader ETF rollout is facing headwinds from Washington’s shutdown. The SEC has warned it will not review or approve new products during the closure. It has effectively put dozens of applications on ice. This includes funds tied to Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin.

ETF analysts had expected the first Solana-based products to gain clearance this month. That timeline now looks shaky.

See also  Crypto.com offers quick AED account access in the UAE

“ETF Cryptober might be on hold for a bit,” said Nate Geraci of the ETF Store. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas, who dubbed the current cycle “crypto ETF approval season,” said issuers will simply have to wait until regulators are back at full capacity.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan