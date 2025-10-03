VanEck registers Lido staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware

VanEck has officially registered its VanEck Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in the state of Delaware. If approved, this would expand its crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Investors’ optimism is reflected in the LDO price rising above 7%.

As per the official document, it is registered as a statutory trust, with the agent being the CSC Delaware Trust Company. The move is a significant step towards offering staked Ethereum products to all categories of investors.

VanEck advances toward launching Ethereum staking ETF

The initial step for most ETFs is typically a filing in the state of Delaware, followed by approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The registration does not guarantee approval. Still, it suggests that VanEck is interested in offering additional cryptocurrency products.

The establishment of the first Ethereum staking ETF has already shown how demand for such products can accelerate investor interest in ETH.

The company already oversees spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. The two have attracted significant inflows since their launch, by linking the new offering to Lido’s staked Ethereum, VanEck targets to capitalize on the growing investor interest in yield-generating digital assets.

VanEck brings liquid Ethereum staking to institutional investors

Staked Ethereum refers to coins locked within the Ethereum network to validate transactions. Currently, the ideal platform for this is Lido, due to the liquidity it provides to users. Otherwise, they would have had their funds frozen.

Investors may also earn staking rewards in Ethereum investing and trading. By incorporating this model into an ETF wrapper, large investors can capitalize on staking returns without needing to understand the inner workings of blockchain technology.

Institutional adoption of crypto products accelerates following the launch of spot Ethereum ETFs. The filing is part of VanEck’s possible attempt to stay ahead of rivals such as BlackRock and Fidelity, which may also consider staking-related investment vehicles.

Favourable trust laws have made Delaware the primary jurisdiction for registering new funds due to its favorable trust laws. Most statutory trusts begin here before advancing toward SEC evaluation. The regulatory watchdog recently approved the listing of Grayscale Ethereum ETFs, marking a significant milestone in the rapid evolution of the regulatory landscape for such products.

The appointment of CSC Delaware Trust Company as the registered agent follows a standard structure used by major asset managers. The announcement also influenced the Lido DAO (LDO) token, which, according to TradingView, has risen 16.25% over the past week and 53.78% over the past six months.

