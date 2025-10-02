Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $676 million in net inflows on October 1st, extending a three-day streak. The streak shows a sustained institutional interest as cryptocurrencies regain momentum after a slight dip towards the end of September.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded the highest net new inflows, compared to Ethereum’s $80.9 million, showing renewed investor confidence in the asset. SoSoValue analysis data shows that Bitcoin net inflows reached $676 million over the past three trading days. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading in net inflow volume with a total of $405 million.

BlackRock and Fidelity dominate in net inflows accumulation

According to data from SoSovalue, BlackRock’s IBIT has recorded the highest single-day inflow on October 1, attracting $405 million. The fund’s current total holdings stand at $61.38 billion, extending its lead among U.S. listed Bitcoin ETFs. IBIT also recorded $3.85 billion in daily trading volume with nearly 57.8 million shares exchanged, bringing its net assets to $90.87 billion. BlackRock has been one of the top investor choices due to its size, liquidity, and reputation, which helps the fund stay competitive in the growing Bitcoin ETF market. IBIT charges a relatively low fee of 0.25%.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) ranked second in daily inflows with $179 million on October 1. This brought its cumulative inflows to $12.46 billion, supported by net assets of $24.12 billion. FBTC also recorded a strong daily trading volume of $508 million. Other players, including Ark Invest ARKB and Grayscale’s new BTC fund, posted smaller but steady inflows.

ARKB attracted $5.86 million, increasing its cumulative inflows to $2.28 billion, while the Grayscale BTC product saw $9.88 million in inflows. Even Grayscale flagship GBTC, which has had a streak of outflows, posted a $9.22 million net inflow. The latest inflow for GBTC marked a slight reversal for the fund, which still carries a cumulative outflow of $24.13 billion since converting from a trust earlier this year.

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin traded around $118,773, with a 1.92% gain at the time of publication. The positive change followed a brief dip from the day’s high of $119,453.67. The token has increased its market capitalization by 8.24% over the past month, indicating a rise in investor confidence in Bitcoin.

Ethereum spot ETF net inflows hit $80.9M



According to Farside’s analysis, US Ethereum spot ETFs recorded total net inflows of $80.9 million on October 1st, led by FETH with $36.8 million and ETHA with $26.2 million. ETH took in $14.3 million, and ETHE added $3.6 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $80.9 million on October 1, showing a continued institutional interest in the Ethereum blockchain. Farside Investors’ analysis revealed that the surge was concentrated in a few ETFs, reinforcing investor preference for scale and liquidity.

Among the top performers, Fidelity’s FETH attracted $36.8 million, while BlackRock’s ETHA followed with $26.2 million. Smaller contributions came from Grayscale’s ETHE, with $3.6 million, and VanEck’s ETH, with $14.3 million. In contrast, funds such as ETHW, TETH, ETHV, QETH, and EZET recorded zero inflows, signaling a consolidation of capital into dominant funds.

Ethereum continues to strengthen its ecosystem through ongoing network upgrades and its central role in decentralized finance (DeFi) and tokenization initiatives. Renewed appetite for ETH ETFs reflects growing confidence in Ethereum’s long-term utility, with institutional investors viewing the asset as a complement to Bitcoin in diversifying their digital asset portfolios.

Ethereum token Ether recorded a 2.15% gain, trading at $4,390.40 at the time of publication, showing a strong rebound from the previous dip below $4,000. Ethereum’s market cap stands at $529.46 billion, representing a 0.76% gain over the past month with $44.37 billion in 24-hour trading volume.

