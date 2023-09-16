Do AWS’s Dedicated Local Zones Align with the Demands of Digital Sovereignty?

TL;DR Breakdown

Description In a significant move to address the growing demands of digital sovereignty, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled Dedicated Local Zones, a specialized offering designed to empower public sector and regulated industry customers with the ability to isolate sensitive workloads. This latest addition to AWS’s extensive portfolio enables customers to exercise precise control over their … Read more

In a significant move to address the growing demands of digital sovereignty, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has unveiled Dedicated Local Zones, a specialized offering designed to empower public sector and regulated industry customers with the ability to isolate sensitive workloads. This latest addition to AWS’s extensive portfolio enables customers to exercise precise control over their data’s location, access, encryption, and cloud resilience. Dedicated Local Zones offer an innovative solution that allows customers to benefit from AWS’s robust infrastructure while ensuring their data sovereignty needs are met.

Global expansion of dedicated local zones

AWS’s Dedicated Local Zones expand on the existing concept of Local Zones, which are strategically located to bring compute, storage, and database services closer to customers for reasons such as data residency and reduced latency. These Dedicated Local Zones take the concept further by operating on physically separate infrastructure that can be deployed in multiple locations around the world. This expansion allows customers to not only ensure data sovereignty but also enhance the resilience of their applications.

Matt Garman, Senior Vice President at AWS, highlighted the advantages of Dedicated Local Zones, underlining that customers have the option to enhance resiliency and streamline their application architecture. They can achieve this by leveraging a uniform AWS infrastructure, APIs, and tools across various application classifications running both in AWS Regions and Dedicated Local Zones.

Alignment with digital sovereignty pledge

The introduction of Dedicated Local Zones aligns with AWS’s Digital Sovereignty Pledge, which was introduced last year. This pledge is built upon four core pillars: control over data location, verifiable control over data access, end-to-end encryption, and cloud resilience. By offering Dedicated Local Zones, AWS reaffirms its commitment to these principles, enabling customers to exercise a high degree of control and compliance over their data while leveraging the benefits of cloud services.

Corey Quinn, Chief Cloud Economist at The Duckbill Group, sees Dedicated Local Zones as a strategic move by AWS to address the evolving landscape of data residency laws. In his assessment, he pointed out that AWS’s approach appears to be a strategic move, characterized as subtle and ingenious. It seems to be a way for AWS to navigate around the increasing recognition by governments that they can compel cloud providers to make substantial investments in specific regions through the enactment of data residency laws.

It’s crucial to distinguish Dedicated Local Zones from AWS Outposts, another AWS offering. AWS Outposts is designed for workloads that must remain on-premises due to stringent latency requirements. AWS Outposts enables seamless integration of these workloads with other AWS services. In contrast, Dedicated Local Zones are geared towards eliminating the operational overhead of managing on-premises infrastructure at scale. This clear differentiation ensures that customers can choose the solution that best aligns with their specific needs.

Dedicated Local Zones currently support a subset of AWS services, with a primary focus on virtual machines and Kubernetes clusters. These services include EC2, EBS, ELB, ECS, EKS, and Direct Connect. But, AWS anticipates expanding the service offerings in the future. The cost of deploying Dedicated Local Zones is influenced by factors such as location, data center, required services, and features. Unfortunately, specific pricing details are not publicly available at this time.

Singapore government leads the way

The Singapore Government’s Smart Nation and Digital Government Group has emerged as the pioneering government entity to adopt the Dedicated Local Zones deployment option. By leveraging AWS’s advanced infrastructure and Dedicated Local Zones, the Singapore Government aims to optimize its digital services while ensuring robust data sovereignty controls.

In conclusion, AWS’s introduction of Dedicated Local Zones underscores its commitment to meeting the evolving demands of digital sovereignty. This innovative offering empowers public sector and regulated industry customers with precise control over their data, ensuring compliance with stringent security and governance requirements. As governments worldwide continue to focus on data residency laws, Dedicated Local Zones provide a strategic solution for organizations seeking to navigate this complex landscape while benefiting from AWS’s advanced cloud infrastructure.