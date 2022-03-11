TL;DR Breakdown

• The Austin mayor believes that the Blockchain network could be used as a records system for homeless residents.

• City leader intends to explore cryptos in-depth to promote them throughout the state.

The capital city of Texas, Austin, intends to close the first quarter of the year with a flourish after the municipal council announcements. According to reports, leaders in the city discussed their upcoming plans supporting the Blockchain network, cryptocurrencies, and other decentralized technologies.

Texas’ cities have shown support for cryptocurrencies, believing it as an excellent form of investment compared to fiduciary currency. As the main city in Texas, Austin dominates against smaller cities such as Houston, El Paso, Austin, or Dallas. Therefore, the interest shown by leaders supporting cryptos are important.

Leaders in Austin meet to discuss crypto

Austin’s leaders have agreed that the Blockchain network, the crypto-market, and the Web-3 systems are good sources of investment.

Recently, Sector-6 leader Kelly Mackenzie and Mayor Steve Adler discussed the new technology and supported the decentralized marketplace. But the agents addressed the crypto’s future in the state and developed their projects based on the Blockchain network.

Adler Steve said that the city in Texas is persistent with new technology. They could even be called a crypto trade promoters in the United States. However, Adler believes that the city needs to further work on blockchain technology so its citizens can properly enjoy it.

Agent announcements in the Texan city shock crypto fans

Long before the meeting between the agents in Austin took place, it had been announced that the city would present a crypto project that could be approved before the end of March. This proposal develops technologies based on the Blockchain network that could start on March 24 if voters approve it.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said his project would allow Blockchain to be used properly while focusing on enrollment schemes for the homeless. But Steve talks about using the network to promote new crypto that supports the national economy.

Mackenzie, the sector-6 leader discussed using Blockchain and cryptos for record systems for homeless residents in the region. She also promoted public projects to ensure Texas adapted to the new technology.

Both Texans have excellent views on crypto, and their opinions are likely to create hunger throughout the state. Texas not only has a love for crypto, but it has also shown itself in other places in North America like Miami and New York.