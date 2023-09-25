Report Highlights AI Revolution Benefits with £400 Billion Opportunity for the UK by 2030

TL;DR Breakdown

AI and automation is poised to contribute £400bn to the UK economy by the early 2030s, driven by productivity gains.

Description The impending AI revolution holds the promise of injecting a staggering £400 billion into the United Kingdom’s economy by the dawn of the next decade, primarily through substantial boosts in productivity. But, a report by techUK, the UK’s leading tech vendor trade body, underscores that realizing these economic benefits hinges on a critical factor: regulatory … Read more

The impending AI revolution holds the promise of injecting a staggering £400 billion into the United Kingdom’s economy by the dawn of the next decade, primarily through substantial boosts in productivity. But, a report by techUK, the UK’s leading tech vendor trade body, underscores that realizing these economic benefits hinges on a critical factor: regulatory clarity from the government.

TechUK’s report, titled “Making AI Work for Britain,” underscores the transformative power of AI, heralding a future workplace profoundly distinct from the present and emphasizing the pressing need to prepare for the challenges and opportunities of the AI-powered era. Within this context, the report delineates a comprehensive roadmap encompassing nine crucial steps aimed at ensuring the country is ready for this seismic shift.

AI revolution benefits driving economic growth and reshaping the workforce

The United Kingdom has already emerged as a prominent player in the AI landscape, hosting top-tier AI labs such as Google’s DeepMind, Anthropic, and OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The nation is committed to solidifying its position as a global leader in AI legislation through events like the upcoming Bletchley AI Safety Summit in November.

Generative AI, typified by innovations like ChatGPT and image generation tool Midjourney, is poised to be the linchpin of the projected economic growth. By automating repetitive tasks, these technologies are anticipated to save the average worker a remarkable 100 hours per year. But, the potential impact on employment remains a subject of debate, with conflicting predictions about job displacement and job augmentation.

A recent study by the UN-backed International Labour Organisation (ILO) has indicated that AI tools such as ChatGPT are more likely to enhance existing roles through automation rather than obliterate entire vocations. Yet, this optimistic outlook comes with a caveat – policymakers must enact appropriate safeguards to mitigate potential negative consequences. The ILO study asserts the necessity of proactive policy action to navigate the impending technological changes effectively.

TechUK’s report emphasizes that throughout history, novel technologies and innovations have invariably spawned fresh opportunities and fuelled workforce growth. Over the past eight decades, more than 85% of employment expansion can be attributed to technological advances, and AI is poised to continue this trend. One of the contributing factors will be AI’s capacity to offset the decline in the working-age population, signifying its potential as an essential driver of economic growth.

Preparing for the AI-powered transition

Like the ILO, techUK underscores that the government’s ability to prepare the workforce for forthcoming changes will be pivotal. This preparation entails a series of nine strategic steps encompassing legislation, investment, and support for small businesses. Among the initial measures is the imperative need for unambiguous guidance on how existing laws apply to AI in the workplace, encompassing areas such as data protection and health and safety regulations. Simultaneously, investments in training through incentivization and a reform of the apprenticeship levy are deemed essential.

To further enhance training opportunities, techUK advocates the creation of a digital skills toolkit, the establishment of an accreditation framework for modular courses, and the introduction of an industry placement scheme designed to educate prospective employees on the value of AI. There is a call for support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to embrace AI technologies and legislation that guarantees the right to request flexible and remote working from day one of employment.

The subsequent step centers on adaptations within the labor market, particularly the implementation of mechanisms to predict and forecast the impact of AI. This would be facilitated through the creation of a new independent commission focusing on automation and emerging technologies.

Promoting lifelong learning forms another integral component of techUK’s proposed strategy, with the suggestion of a flexible entitlement scheme enabling individuals to reskill later in life. Extending maintenance loans to distance learners is seen as vital in addressing evolving workforce dynamics amid increasing automation.

Beyond the realm of education, the report highlights the necessity of fostering a collaborative regulatory environment that facilitates stakeholder engagement in addressing AI-related issues. There is also a call for greater support for local authorities to cope with job losses and shifts in the business landscape.

Antony Walker, the deputy CEO of techUK, characterizes this period as the onset of a transformative era. He articulates his perspective by noting that a fresh wave of AI-driven digital tools is swiftly coming to the forefront, demonstrating the capability to perform tasks that were traditionally within the purview of human capabilities. He further observes that these innovative tools are poised to permeate various sectors of the economy, exerting a profound influence on the entirety of the employment sphere. To unlock the full potential of AI, governments are urged to build on existing efforts to enhance digital skills and expedite digital adoption among businesses.