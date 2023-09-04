Artificial Intelligence Finds Its Place in Hong Kong’s Educational Landscape

TL;DR Breakdown

The educational landscape in Hong Kong is experiencing a significant transformation as universities increasingly integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into various facets of teaching and learning. This shift is driven by the rapid advancements in AI technology, prompting institutions to revise their policies and ushering in a new era of innovation in education.

Hong Kong universities are now permitting students to leverage the capabilities of AI to enhance their academic endeavors. A case in point is Ashley Lam Cheuk-yiu, a second-year marketing student at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Ashley employed the assistance of ChatGPT, an AI tool, to support her in an academic assignment. In mere moments, the AI produced a coherent proposal for an advertising campaign, demonstrating its potential as a valuable resource for students.

University policies undergo transformation

Not long ago, most universities in Hong Kong had stringent bans against AI utilization. However, in a remarkably short span, these institutions have adapted and devised frameworks to accommodate AI technology. Notably, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) recently rescinded its initial ban and now authorizes students to use AI platforms for their coursework and assignments, marking a pivotal change in institutional policy.

As AI’s integration into academia progresses, identifying plagiarism has emerged as a pressing issue. Detecting originality in student work becomes intricate when AI-driven tools are involved. The reliance on AI-generated content blurs the distinction between authentic student input and AI support. Various tools, including Turnitin, a widely utilized similarity detection service, have undergone enhancements to recognize text produced by AI. Nevertheless, disparities in the reported similarity percentages persist.

Baptist University has adopted an innovative approach to tackle this challenge. Students are granted permission to utilize AI models like GPT-3.5, but they are also mandated to explicitly declare the utilization of generative AI in their assignments. This proactive approach ensures transparency and empowers educators to distinguish between student-generated and AI-generated content. Moreover, students suspected of misconduct or those unwilling to acknowledge AI usage may be subject to face-to-face oral examinations.

AI’s impact on pedagogical approaches

Educators are not passive spectators in this epoch of AI integration. Many have proactively recalibrated their teaching methods to incorporate AI as an auxiliary teaching tool. For instance, Chung Shan-shan, a senior lecturer at Baptist University, has revamped her teaching methodology to incorporate informal assessments based on contemporary news topics, fostering student engagement and stimulating discussions.

However, AI tools come with inherent limitations. Their functionality hinges on accessible online information, which can swiftly become obsolete. GPT-4, for instance, relies on data available up to September 2021, posing challenges for students addressing current developments.

AI’s potential for educational enhancement

Despite these challenges, certain educators discern the potential for AI to augment students’ educational experiences. Bruce Li Kar-lok, an accounting senior teaching fellow at Polytechnic University, acknowledges that while chatbots such as ChatGPT may grapple with intricate queries, they have the potential to enhance students’ logical reasoning and problem-solving skills over time. Encouraging students to compare AI-generated responses and identify discrepancies can evolve into an educational opportunity.

PolyU assistant nursing professor Arkers Wong Kwan-ching notes that AI tools can facilitate student interaction and clarify doubts before classes commence. This pre-class preparation can culminate in more profound classroom discussions and enhanced comprehension of intricate concepts. To thwart plagiarism, Wong intends to introduce “contextual” questions that AI databases may not be adept at addressing.

Preparing for an ever-evolving world

From the perspective of Hong Kong universities, integrating AI tools into education extends beyond a mere technological trend. It is envisioned to equip students with the competencies required to navigate a future where AI is ubiquitous. Incorporating AI-driven tools is perceived as an avenue to give students the skill sets necessary to thrive in a dynamic and competitive job market.

Senior lecturer Jean Lai Hok-yin, a researcher specializing in e-learning systems and intelligent agent technologies at Baptist University’s Department of Computer Science, emphasizes the unstoppable nature of AI-driven tools. She underscores the significance of formulating effective prompts for these tools, as the quality of questions significantly influences the quality of the ensuing responses.

Hong Kong’s universities are actively embracing AI technology in education, permitting students to harness its potential for assignments and classroom work. While challenges linked to plagiarism detection persist, educators are adaptively modifying their pedagogical approaches to incorporate AI as a supplementary teaching aid. The overarching objective is to equip students with the aptitudes essential for thriving in a rapidly changing world where AI plays a prominent role in diverse spheres of life and work.