AI-Generated Avatar to Extend G20 Summit Greetings at ‘Mother of Democracy’ Exhibition

TL;DR Breakdown

The G20 Summit to feature an exhibition called 'Mother of Democracy' where an AI-created avatar will welcome world leaders and officials.

Description As the world anticipates the upcoming G20 Summit, a remarkable feature has been unveiled – an ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where an AI-generated avatar will extend greetings to heads of state and distinguished officials. This innovative exhibition aims to showcase India’s rich democratic heritage spanning from ancient times to the present day, … Read more

As the world anticipates the upcoming G20 Summit, a remarkable feature has been unveiled – an ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where an AI-generated avatar will extend greetings to heads of state and distinguished officials. This innovative exhibition aims to showcase India’s rich democratic heritage spanning from ancient times to the present day, presenting its content in 16 global languages. An extraordinary element within the exhibition is a rotating podium, centering a 5-foot bronze replica sculpture of the iconic Harappan girl.

AI-Generated Avatar Welcomes World Leaders

The ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition is set to be a focal point of the G20 Summit, with a distinctive AI-created avatar extending a warm welcome to visiting heads of state, delegates, and esteemed guests. This avatar will provide an insightful overview of the exhibition’s content, which aims to encapsulate India’s democratic traditions from the “Vedic period to the modern era.” Notably, the textual content and audio will be available in 16 international languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse global audience.

Within the exhibition, the history of India’s democratic ethos will be presented through 26 interactive screens organized across multiple kiosks. This interactive approach allows visitors to engage with and explore the evolution of democratic principles in India, creating an immersive learning experience.

A central attraction within the exhibition is a rotating elevated podium featuring a 5-foot bronze replica sculpture of the Harappan girl. This meticulously crafted replica, weighing 120 kg, stands in stark contrast to the original object, measuring a mere 10.5 cm. The inclusion of this remarkable piece symbolizes India’s commitment to preserving and celebrating its cultural heritage while embracing technological innovation.

G20 Summit Preparations

During the G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10, several establishments in the New Delhi area, including Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, will remain closed. Specific areas like Dhaula Kuan, Khan Market, Janpath, and Bhikaji Cama Place have been designated as “sensitive areas.” While no markets will be shut down, traffic movements in these regions will be regulated to ensure the safety and security of dignitaries and attendees.

For the convenience of travelers within the capital city during the Summit, Metro services will remain functional. However, some metro stations, including Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Munirka, RK Puram, IIT, and Sadar Bazar Cantonment, will be temporarily closed. Gate numbers at Khan Market will also be affected, with specific gates designated for entry and exit. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and can refer to the DMRC website for precise Metro navigation details.

As part of security measures, all theaters and restaurants within the controlled area of the New Delhi district will remain closed during the G20 Summit.

Certain heads of state will be accommodated in specific hotels such as Maurya Sheraton, Lodhi Hotel, and Hyatt, which are located outside the NDMC area and will operate normally. Temporary traffic regulations may be implemented during the movement of dignitaries to ensure a smooth and secure Summit.

The ‘Mother of Democracy’ exhibition and the warm welcome extended by the AI-generated avatar highlight India’s commitment to showcasing its democratic heritage while embracing the transformative power of technology on the global stage. As preparations for the G20 Summit continue, the world eagerly anticipates the convergence of world leaders in New Delhi to discuss critical global issues and chart the path forward.