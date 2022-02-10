TL;DR Breakdown:

Zynga is planning to launch blockchain and NFT games later in 2022.

The company also wants to raise its blockchain team from 15 to 100 employees.

The blockchain gaming space has gotten bigger since NFTs came into the limelight.

Leading US mobile game developer Zynga is planning to explore blockchain and non-fungible token (NFT) in its next line of games in 2022.

About three months ago, Zynga formed a blockchain game development unit and hired gaming expert Matt Wolf to spearhead the initiative as a Vice President. The formation of the blockchain development team made headlines which further cemented the company’s interest in blockchain and NFT games.

Zynga is launching NFT games

A recent report has confirmed that Zynga will launch NFT-based games later in 2022. Rather than incorporating NFTs to its already existing games – FarmVille or the CSR, Zynga wants to release these blockchain games separately and completely new, Wolf explained. He also mentioned that the games would be designed like Mafia Wars.

Wolf believes that the forthcoming blockchain games would mark the next phase of Zynga’s evolution, where players can own their gaming journey. “It really is all about community… we believe in giving people the opportunity to Play-to-Earn,” he added.

In addition to NFT games debut, Zynga plans to expand further into the Web3 space while also raising the workforce in the blockchain development unit, from 15 to 100 employees before 2023.

Blockchain gaming boom

The blockchain gaming space has been getting bigger since non-fungible tokens blew up in popularity. In 2020, there were several partnerships involving blockchain companies on the improvement of the Play-to-Earn gaming experience.

In January, Umbria Network collaborated with the first dark-fantasy Play-to-Earn NFT game to improve payment and gaming experience by offering a faster and cheaper way of bridging Ethereum assets to Polygon.

Ripple, the blockchain company behind XRP, is also one of the biggest crypto companies looking to improve the blockchain gaming experience on its network, Cryptopolitan reported.